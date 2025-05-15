Coco Gauff's ex-coach drops 1-word reaction to Luca Nardi facing unusually severe consequences for lengthy toilet break in Turin

Coco Gauff’s former coach, Brad Gilbert, dropped a one-word reaction to Luca Nardi’s bizarre three-point penalty at a Challenger tournament in Turin. Nardi went on to win the match against Mario Navone 6-1, 5-7, 7-6 (2) to advance to the semifinals, but not before he was docked three points in the 10th game of the final set.

Nardi began the match well as he pocketed the opening set in quick time and appeared to be heading for a smooth win, before Navone put up a strong fight to claw his way back into the contest by winning the second set.

The match boiled down to a deciding third set, and there was nothing to separate the two players as they were locked at 5-5. Nardi was to serve, and it was at this juncture that the Italian took an emergency toilet break. However, in a bizarre turn of events, Nardi was penalized three points because his toilet break was longer than usual.

That meant he began serving in the 10th game down 0-40, which was a clear disadvantage, but the Italian dug deep to win the tie-breaker 6-2 and advance to the semifinals of the Challenger.

Gilbert re-shared a video of the incident and captioned his post:

“Wow”

Gilbert is a former American tennis player with a career-high ranking of world number four. He then became a coach after his playing days and has worked with the likes of Andre Agassi, Andy Roddick, and Andy Murray. He led Agassi to six of his eight Grand Slams and was also Coco Gauff’s coach when she won the 2023 US Open.

Coco Gauff’s former coach reacts to the Dallas Mavericks winning the NBA Draft Lottery after the Luka Doncic trade

Coco Gauff's former coach, Brad Gilbert, felt the Mavericks were lucky to win the NBA Draft Lottery after trading Luka Doncic earlier this year. Source: Getty

Coco Gauff’s ex-coach, Brad Gilbert, is also a huge basketball buff and was surprised when the Dallas Mavericks won the NBA Draft Lottery, which awards them the first pick at the Draft. Gilbert felt this was a massive boost for the Mavericks, who had traded their star player Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this year.

“Just seeing now news 📰 about the Mavs, what an absolutely 💯 stroke of luck 🍀 to win the lottery and get Cooper, now will be totally to get past the horrific Luka trade and probably will be better off,” he tweeted.

Gilbert was also left frustrated by the Lakers’ loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA Playoffs on Saturday, May 10, and lamented how Draymond Green was unable to make an impact in that match.

