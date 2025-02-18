Coco Gauff's ex-coach gives health update days after concerning cancer diagnosis revelation

Coco Gauff's ex-coach Brad Gilbert has manifested positivity as he gave an update on his health condition after sharing that he had been diagnosed with cancer a week earlier. He revealed having Basal Cell Carcinoma, a type of skin cancer, on February 8.

Gilbert shared that he was preparing himself mentally before going for a surgery to get his cancer removed. He also hopes to stay optimistic about getting back on track and has reposed faith in his doctor for his recovery.

Gilbert split with Coco Gauff in 2024 after her fourth-round exit from last year's US Open as she was upset by compatriot Emma Navarro. He recently took to X to share his health update as he went for surgery.

"getting mentally prepared this morning for getting cut , all about positive vibes, hopefully 🙏 will be one ☝️ go then stitched 🧵 up ⬆️ by the good doc 👨‍⚕️" he wrote.

Brad Gilbert has been involved with the sport for more than 5 decades. After retiring from tennis in 1995 as a player, he took up coaching and produced tennis greats like Andy Murray and Andre Agassi.

The announcement of his diagnosis was layered with a message of awareness. He urged everyone to be careful and avoid ignoring early signs of cancer.

Coco Gauff's ex-coach Brad Gilbert spreads awareness after skin cancer diagnosis

Brad Gilbert looks on at Coco Gauff during practice at Roland-Garros 2024. - Source: Getty

Coco Gauff's ex-coach Brad Gilbert was detected with skin cancer and shared the news with his followers last week on X. He clarified that it was not melanoma but Basal Cell Carcinoma which is a treateable form of cancer.

"Good news, and maybe good news, got my call back from the doctor. It's not a melanoma, it's just a basal cell," he said in the video.

He also sent out a cautionary message to all, asking people to not ignore the primary indicators of this ailment and also do routine check-ups to maintain a healthy lifestyle. He emphasized caring even more for individuals who are exposed to the sunlight for prolonged hours.

"I'm gonna keep reminding everybody, make sure you go see the dermatologist in the next few months. If you've been outside, don't neglect it," added Gilbert.

He later delved into discussing other things of interest, especially highlighting the Super Bowl LIX clash and his growing frustration at seeing the Chiefs win. The Chiefs ultimately lost against the Eagles.

