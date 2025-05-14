Coco Gauff's ex-coach makes feelings known on Peyton Stearns achieving rare feat with Italian Open QF win

Peyton Stearns has left Coco Gauff's former coach Brad Gilbert in disbelief with her win over Elina Svitolina at the 2025 Italian Open. The American is through to the semifinals of a WTA 1000 event for the first time in her career.

Stearns has produced a fairytale run at the Italian Open while gaining attention for her several lucky escapes. After beating Nuria Brancaccio and Anna Kalinskaya, the 23-year-old claimed a thrilling 6-2, 2-6, 7-6(3) victory over Madison Keys and then defeated Naomi Osaka 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(4) following a hard-fought encounter.

Despite causing concern by throwing up after her match with Osaka, Peyton Stearns made a strong start against Elina Svitolina by rushing away to a 6-4, 4-2 lead. Although Svitolina won the second set and forced a decider, the American managed to claim a 6-2, 4-6, 7-6(4) victory.

Coco Gauff's ex-coach Brad Gilbert was stunned by Stearns recording three straight wins in third-set tiebreaks, as he questioned when such a rare feat had occurred last.

"Holy Toledo 3 straight 7-6 in the 3rd wins for Peyton Place, wonder 💭 the last time that happened in @WTA event @BastienFachan @Parsa_Nemati," Gilbert posted on X.

Gilbert's amazement is justified since Peyton Stearns made history as the first WTA player in the Open Era to triumph in three consecutive third-set tiebreaks in main-draw matches.

Coco Gauff and Peyton Stearns could lock horns in Italian Open final

Coco Gauff is also in action at the 2025 Italian Open and is looking to join Peyton Stearns in the semifinals of the WTA 1000 event. Gauff defeated Emma Raducanu 6-1, 6-2 to advance to the quarterfinals in Rome.

The World No. 3 will lock horns with Mirra Andreeva next, heading into the clash with a 3-0 lead in their head-to-head record. She also claimed a 7-5, 6-1 win over Andreeva in the quarterfinals of this year's Madrid Open. If Gauff triumphs, she will take on the winner of the match between Aryna Sabalenka and Zheng Qinwen in the final four.

Meanwhile, Peyton Stearns will face a tough challenge against home favorite Jasmine Paolini in the semifinals. Paolini secured a 6-7(1), 6-4, 6-2 comeback win over Diana Shnaider to set up her first meeting with Stearns.

If both Coco Gauff and Peyton Stearns continue their stellar runs at the Italian Open, they could set up an exciting all-American final at the WTA 1000 event.

