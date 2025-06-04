Coco Gauff's mother Candi and brother Codey shower love on American as she reaches French Open SF with thrilling win

Coco Gauff received love from her mother, Candi, and brother Codey as she qualified for her consecutive French Open women's singles semifinals. The American defeated compatriot and 2025 Australian Open champion, Madison Keys, in a thrilling encounter on 4 June, to secure a spot in the top 4 in Paris.

Ad

In 2022, she faced a heartbreak against Iga Swiatek in the finals of Roland Garros, followed by her meeting the same fate in the semifinals of the tournament as well. This year, however, she has been able to avoid the Pole and will be taking on Lois Boisson, the current French No. 1, who has been having a dream run and has qualified for her maiden Grand Slam semifinals.

Gauff, on the other hand, has shown impeccable character on her clay stint, qualifying for back-to-back WTA 1000 finals in Madrid and Rome. With a dominant performance, she snapped Keys' 11-match winning streak in 6-7 (6), 6-4, 6-1, and has set herself up for another deep run in Paris.

Ad

Trending

Her mother, Candi, who cheered for her from the stands, took pride in her and posted an image of her celebrations on her Instagram stories. Her brother Codey also joined in to rejoice in her victory.

Screenshot via @codeygauff @candigauff on Instagram dated June 4, 2025.

Coco Gauff also expressed her delight at being able to advance to the semifinals and lauded her fighting spirit in helping her win the match against Keys.

Ad

Coco Gauff on her win against Madison Keys and upcoming clash against Lois Boisson

Coco Gauff at the 2025 French Open - Image Source: Getty

Coco Gauff was over the moon as she qualified for her third semifinal at the French Open and said that the fighting spirit in her provides her a push during setbacks. She channeled her inner warrior to win against Madison Keys and at the post-match interview, said:

Ad

"It's just I have always had that in me, and not just in tennis but in everything. I'm a very competitive person."

On facing home favorite Lois Boisson in her upcoming clash, she said:

"I've played Jasmine and Sara in Rome. I've played Caroline and Kristina here. So I have some experience playing, like, against a crowd that maybe is not rooting for you. It's something I'm looking forward to if it were to happen."

She is looking forward to ending her much-awaited title drought with a triumph on clay with only the French tennis star in her way, whom she will look to square off against on Thursday (June 5).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aatreyi Sarkar Aatreyi Sarkar is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University and a U.S. State Department scholar at The University of Kansas, she blends her academic background with her passion for storytelling.



Aatreyi sources accurate information from social media platforms to stay updated on the latest developments and fan discussions. She strives to produce engaging, insightful, and experimental content that connects with readers, aspiring to make tennis more accessible and captivating for fans around the globe



She finds immense inspiration in Novak Djokovic, whose incredible comebacks and relentless determination motivate her to approach her work with the same passion. Roland Garros is her favorite tournament, cherished for its unique clay-court challenges and historical importance.



Though new to professional writing, Aatreyi has been an avid debater and quizzer since middle school, showcasing her analytical skills and creativity. Outside tennis, she is a passionate cricket fan, baker, and reader who enjoys exploring literature beyond academic constraints. Know More