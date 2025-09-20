Coco Gauff's mother Candi dons black bikini outfit, father Corey rocks tank top & baseball cap as duo enjoy picturesque beach vacation

Coco Gauff is currently preparing for her 2024 China Open title defense, which will help her springboard from her US Open disappointment earlier this month. In the meantime, the World No. 3's other Candi has been rocking some bodacious looks in a mini vacation with her father, Corey.

Ad

While Gauff did well to secure her second Major title at the French Open earlier in May, she has endured consistency issues for a large part of the year. With a 38-13 win/loss record and a shock fourth-round exit from this month's US Open hanging over her head, she will be hopeful of regrouping as the 2025 season nears its end.

During this time of turbulence, Coco Gauff has received a lot of backing from her mother, Candi. Following the 21-year-old's first-round loss at Wimbledon, the 53-year-old even attended an exhibition of a painting of her daughter at the Cornell Art Museum.

Ad

Trending

Earlier this week, Candi Gauff was spotted letting her hair down and enjoying a getaway by the beach with her husband, Corey. In photos posted on her Instagram reel, she looked gorgeous in a black floral two-piece that she paired with a gold necklace.

Via Candi Gauff Instagram stories

For those unaware, both of Coco Gauff's parents have a rich sporting background. In her heyday, Candi was a top track-and-field athlete at Florida State University while also excelling in high school sports. Corey, meanwhile, was a basketball star at Georgia State University, and also picked up tennis while coaching his daughter during the latter's childhood years.

Ad

The American's younger brother, Codey, has clearly taken after her parents and her sister, having been signed by the the Missouri Tigers college baseball team last October. Her youngest brother, Cameron, is still growing and has tried his hand at tennis, football, and baseball.

Coco Gauff will be one of the top seeds at next week's China Open

Coco Gauff poses with China Open 2024 title | Image Source: Getty

Coco Gauff will be eager to secure her eleventh career WTA singles title at the 2025 China Open, which begins on Wednesday (September 24). The two-time Major winner won the title in Beijing last year in valiant fashion, beating the likes of Naomi Osaka, Paula Badosa, and Karolina Muchova en route.

By virtue of her WTA singles ranking of 3, the 21-year-old will be seeded third at the 1000-level event behind Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek. She will likely receive stiff resistance from both of her archrivals, who have won a big tournament on hardcourts more recently than her.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rudra Biswas Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal. Know More