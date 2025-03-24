Coco Gauff's mother Candi drops heartfelt 2-word reaction in tribute to American & grandmother Yvonne for launching sneakers honoring her hometown

Coco Gauff's mother Candi has expressed pride in her for launching a new line of sneakers, 'Coco Delray,' honoring her Florida hometown. The tennis player's grandmother, Yvonne Odom, also played a significant part in making these sneakers, launched in collaboration with New Balance.

It is deeply significant to the 21-year-old, as it is an ode to her hometown. She showcased the shoe for the first time in Pompey Park, the Delray Beach park where she played as a child. Another inspiration behind it is her grandmother, Odom, a renowned name in the Delray community.

Gauff is following in her grandmother's footsteps in giving back to society. Odom is a community leader, having taught in the city for over 45 years. Shortly after the launch, Candi lauded her daughter and mother, resharing a video by CBS Mornings of the two talking about Delray Beach and the shoes, on her Instagram story.

Candi wrote in her story:

"@cocogauff @yvonne.odom so proud!!"

Gauff is competing in the Miami Open and reached the third round of the tournament after besting Maria Sakkari on March 23 with a score of 6-2, 6-4. She is slated to compete next against Magda Linette later today and is gearing up for the same.

Coco Gauff opened up about the significance of her community during the launch of her sneakers

In an interview with The Palm Beach Post last week, Coco Gauff shared her feelings about the significance of her community and how it has played an important role in launching her sneakers:

“This community means a lot to me. I grew up playing on those courts, just me and my dad. This is what raised me, and I want to show the world the importance of this community and community in general, and uplifting those around me because they helped uplift me to be here,” Coco Gauff said.

"I dreamt of winning trophies, but I never thought of everything that would come with it. I never thought I would be here with my own shoe … It was never on any of my cards to have my own shoe, let alone a second model with New Balance.”

Gauff started her 2025 season by competing at the United Cup, where she defeated Poland's Iga Swiatek in the finals and helped her team win the trophy.

