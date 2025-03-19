Coco Gauff's mother Candi & father Corey send love to American, enjoy launch event for her latest New Balance sneakers ahead of Miami Open

Coco Gauff's mother Candi and father Corey joined the World No. 3 in a launch event for her latest New Balance sneakers at Pompey Park, Delray Beach on Tuesday, March 18. New Balance had dropped the Coco Delray sneakers on Gauff's 21st birthday, March 13.

The sneakers carry Gauff's signature on the tongue and have been launched in two colorways - white with navy, and off-white. The Coco Delray is a low-top model and differs from Gauff's high performance CG2 with the brand as more of a casual-play and off-court wear.

The Delray native hosted the event with her family to celebrate the launch of the sneakers with the namesake of the town she grew up in. Her mother Candi shared pictures from the event on her Instagram story. In one of them, she could be seen smiling and embracing her husband Corey.

She sent love to her daughter and thanked the latter's sponsor with the caption:

"@cocogauff [heart emojis] and congratulations! @newbalancetennis thank you!!!"

She also shared a picture of Gauff with a tennis racket in one hand and holding a baby with the other while interacting with children. She captioned it:

"Great day!!! @cocogauff"

The picture was linked to a post that showcased a carousel of pictures from Gauff's day of signing autographs, interacting with children from the community, indulging in fun activities, and participating in a discussion panel.

Gauff is currently gearing up for her 2025 Miami Open second-round clash (after receiving a first-round bye) against Sofia Kenin scheduled for Friday, March 21.

Coco Gauff's grandmother featured in latest New Balance's Coco Delray sneaker video campaign

Coco Gauff at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Image: Getty

Coco Gauff's grandmother Yvonne Lee Odom recently featured in a video campaign by New Balance for the launch of the 2023 US Open champion's signature Coco Delray sneakers.

The brand shared the first look of the sneakers with the namesake of the town that Gauff grew up in. They also highlighted Gauff's roots and her connection with the community through the campaign. They shared a video via their Instagram handle and captioned it:

"Every place has a story to tell. Introducing the Coco Delray, from the court that Coco calls home."

The video showed a montage of pictures and videos of Coco Gauff's childhood, the town's landmarks, and children from the community practicing on the public courts of Pompey Park, Delray Beach.

Gauff's grandmother Yvonne Lee Odom's voice-over can also be heard outlining the town's history and its influence on the American in the video:

"People here always wanted to have something for their children. Now we have children of children. It's a unique town I'm telling you. That's what Coco saw growing up. Hey! This is just what we do. And now the world can see it, how special Delray is. And especially this park."

Gauff later penned an emotional note thanking her grandmother for her special contribution to the video.

