Coco Gauff's mother, Candi, lovingly shows her support as son Codey achieves impressive feat in baseball journey

The Coco Gauff household in Delray Beach isn't just buzzing with tennis talk. Like his sister Coco, Codey Gauff is also making a name for himself, just in a different sport. Their mother, Candi Gauff, is a fan of both.
On Sunday, Candi reshared a graphic where Codey was hailed as a "Top 2026 Prospect in Country." It seems his standout performances with the East Coast Sox at the 17U Ultimate Baseball Championship are bringing him immense praise in the baseball circuits. Candi dropped clapping emojis to show her support for Codey.
Earlier in June, at the 17U Ultimate Baseball Championship – East, Codey went 4-for-4 with a single, double, triple and RBI.
Codey Gauff is an elite baseball prospect in the making. Perfect Game ranks Codey as a PG 9‑grade switch-hitting catcher/outfielder. He clocked a 6.68‑second 60‑yard dash, 74 mph right‑handed OF and catcher arm velocity and 85 mph exit velocity.
As far as his college career goes, he committed in October to play NCAA Division I baseball at the University of Missouri. He will join the program in fall 2025.
Coco Gauff proudly backs brother, Codey, as he shines on the baseball diamond
It's not only Codey's mother who's keeping tabs on his budding baseball career. His Grand Slam champion sister, Coco Gauff, is also making sure to support her brother whenever she can.
At a WWBA showcase, Codey, playing for the San Diego Padres scout team, hit a monstrous home run. Coco reposted a clip on IG story with a playful caption:
“Codey mf gauff @codeygauff”
Their proud mom Candi chimed in as well:
“@codeygauff ❤️❤️❤️ so happy for you!!! Keep grinding! Switch hitting catcher. Let’s go!”
For Coco Gauff, both her brothers, Codey and Cameron, have been her pillars for support, ones she can fall upon whenever required. She said as much during her interaction with Vogue:
“My brothers Codey and Cameron are definitely my biggest support… They always root for me. … When I do well, they’re still going to make fun of me. And when I do bad, they’re still going to make fun of me.”
Codey, who will start his journey in college baseball this fall, has appeared in higher-tier showcases (WWBA, DREAM Series). He's climbing the spots on the Minority Baseball Prospects All‑American list.