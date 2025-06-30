Coco Gauff's mother, Candi, lovingly shows her support as son Codey achieves impressive feat in baseball journey

The Coco Gauff household in Delray Beach isn't just buzzing with tennis talk. Like his sister Coco, Codey Gauff is also making a name for himself, just in a different sport. Their mother, Candi Gauff, is a fan of both.

Ad

On Sunday, Candi reshared a graphic where Codey was hailed as a "Top 2026 Prospect in Country." It seems his standout performances with the East Coast Sox at the 17U Ultimate Baseball Championship are bringing him immense praise in the baseball circuits. Candi dropped clapping emojis to show her support for Codey.

Candi's Instagram story

Earlier in June, at the 17U Ultimate Baseball Championship – East, Codey went 4-for-4 with a single, double, triple and RBI.

Ad

Trending

Codey Gauff is an elite baseball prospect in the making. Perfect Game ranks Codey as a PG 9‑grade switch-hitting catcher/outfielder. He clocked a 6.68‑second 60‑yard dash, 74 mph right‑handed OF and catcher arm velocity and 85 mph exit velocity.

As far as his college career goes, he committed in October to play NCAA Division I baseball at the University of Missouri. He will join the program in fall 2025.

Coco Gauff proudly backs brother, Codey, as he shines on the baseball diamond

It's not only Codey's mother who's keeping tabs on his budding baseball career. His Grand Slam champion sister, Coco Gauff, is also making sure to support her brother whenever she can.

Ad

At a WWBA showcase, Codey, playing for the San Diego Padres scout team, hit a monstrous home run. Coco reposted a clip on IG story with a playful caption:

“Codey mf gauff @codeygauff”

Coco Gauff's Instagram story

Their proud mom Candi chimed in as well:

Ad

“@codeygauff ❤️❤️❤️ so happy for you!!! Keep grinding! Switch hitting catcher. Let’s go!”

Candi's Instagram story

For Coco Gauff, both her brothers, Codey and Cameron, have been her pillars for support, ones she can fall upon whenever required. She said as much during her interaction with Vogue:

Ad

“My brothers Codey and Cameron are definitely my biggest support… They always root for me. … When I do well, they’re still going to make fun of me. And when I do bad, they’re still going to make fun of me.”

Codey, who will start his journey in college baseball this fall, has appeared in higher-tier showcases (WWBA, DREAM Series). He's climbing the spots on the Minority Baseball Prospects All‑American list.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More