Coco Gauff's mother Candi sends emotional message after her decision to leave Roger Federer's firm to start own journey

Coco Gauff has ventured into entrepreneurship with the launch of her new management firm, Coco Gauff Enterprises. With this move, she ended her association with Team 8, a management company co-founded by tennis great Roger Federer, and began her partnership with WME, an organisation which has previously represented Serena Williams. The update sparked an emotional response from Coco's mother, Candi Gauff, who proudly wished for her daughter's success in this new endeavour.

The 21-year-old shared the news on her Instagram handle. In her lengthy note, Gauff shared that she has always believed that her aim extends far beyond the tennis court.

"From the moment I first picked up a tennis racket, I've always believed my purpose extended far beyond the court. Today, I'm thrilled to announce the launch of Coco Gauff Enterprises, a venture that reflects my passion for making an impact - not just in tennis but in business, philanthropy and beyond," the youngster wrote.

The World No. 3 named the company as Coco Gauff Enterprises and ended her partnership with Team 8, a management company she had been associated with since she was 13.

The American shared that her company will be represented by William Morris Endeavor (WME), enabling her to take "greater ownership of her career" as she grows as an athelete and entrepreneur.

"I’m excited to build something that allows me to take greater ownership of my career while also creating opportunities that extend beyond myself as I continue to grow as an athlete, entrepreneur, and changemaker. Coco Gauff Enterprises will be represented and supported by WME, a team with the vision and resources to help me explore all the opportunities ahead," she added.

The update made Coco's mother, Candi, seemingly proud, and she shared an emotional message for her daughter in the comments section.

"May God continue to order your steps and protect you! Amen," she wrote.

Coco Gauff's Instagram post; ( Source - Instagram @cocogauff)

Candi Gauff later shared Coco Gauff's post on her Instagram story.

Candi Gauff's Instagram story; ( Source - Instagram @candigauff)

Gauff has achieved immense success in a short span of time, securing 10 tour titles, including the 2023 US Open and a WTA Finals last year. Additionally, she won the French Open doubles title last year.

"Tennis will continue to be my main priority": Coco Gauff said in the announcement

Coco Gauff at Miami Open - Image Source: Getty

Coco Gauff concluded her message by stating that while her entrepreneurial journey is an exciting venture, tennis will always remain her top priority.

"This is just the beginning of an exciting new era for me, and there is much more to come, which I'll be excited to share in due time. As always, tennis will continue to be my main priority!" She wrote.

The 21-year-old last competed at the 2025 Miami Open, where she faced a fourth-round exit after falling to Poland's Magda Linette 4-6, 4-6. Gauff hasn't won a title this season since her United Cup triumph. Her best result since then is a quarterfinal finish at the Australian Open.

Gauff will next compete at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix (Stuttgart Open) starting from April 14, 2025.

