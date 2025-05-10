Coco Gauff's mother sends emotional message to American's civil rights activist grandmother Yvonne on her birthday

Coco Gauff’s mother, Candi Gauff, celebrated her mother’s birthday and wrote an emotional post on her Instagram handle. Yvonne Odom is a civil rights activist, and Gauff has mentioned several times how her grandmother has inspired her to become the person she is.

Ad

Gauff’s grandmother is known in Delray Beach for desegregating public schools and later became a teacher for more than 45 years in the city. She was the first black student to go beyond the racial inequality and desegregate the all-white Seacrest High School in Delray Beach. Odom is a respectable figure in her community, and her legacy is extended by her granddaughter.

Candi initially posted two Instagram stories, wishing her mother a happy birthday. One photo featured Candi and her mother smiling, and both were dressed in purple. Another photo showed Odom holding an award.

Ad

Trending

Coco Gauff's mother posted those photos on her Instagram feed and captioned them:

“Guess what? It’s my mom’s birthday! Yvonne Odom. Let’s wish my mom a happy birthday. I love you! Today is your day especially designed for YOU!”

Ad

On several occasions, Gauff has given credit for her life lessons to her maternal grandmother. For instance, after her US Open win in 2023, in a press conference, she paid tribute to Odom.

“She always taught me to approach every situation with kindness and understanding. For her to go through what she did during that time is something that I think … what I do — putting out a tweet or saying a speech — is so easy compared to that. So that's why I have no problem doing the things that I do. She always reminds me that I'm a person first instead of an athlete,” Gauff said.

Ad

Coco’s grandmother has been an influential figure in her life and has contributed significantly to her career.

Coco Gauff shared an emotional message wishing her grandmother on her birthday

Coco Gauff at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2025 - Source: Getty

The World No. 3 also didn’t shy away from wishing her grandmother on her birthday. She posted a collage on Instagram stories with an emotional message. The collage was of four pictures, in which three pictures featured both of them, and one was a solo picture of Odom in a purple dress.

Ad

“Happy birthday to my beautiful grandmother, thank you for helping to shape me to the woman I am today, I love you @yvonne.odom,” Gauff captioned the story.

Coco Gauff's Instagram story - Source: Instagram/@cocogauff

Once again, Gauff didn’t miss the chance to pay tribute to her grandmother. Currently, Gauff is competing at the Italian Open. She received a first-round bye due to her rankings and defeated Victoria Mboko in three sets. The third seed is set to play the third round against Magda Linette on May 11.

The 21-year-old is even participating in the doubles category, partnered with Alexandra Eala. They won their first round against Alexandra Panova and Fanny Stollar in straight sets and will now lock horns with the Italian duo Tyra Caterina Grant and Lisa Pigato on May 12.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prem Mehta I am a passionate sports enthusiast with a deep love for discussing and writing about sports. With over six years of experience playing tennis at the national level and more than eight years representing my state in cricket, I bring firsthand insights into the world of competitive sports. My goal is to share my unique perspective while continually expanding my knowledge and understanding of the game. Being involved in sports has always been my dream, and writing about them allows me to stay connected to what I love most. Know More