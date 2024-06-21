Coco Gauff's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and details | Berlin 2024, QF

Coco Gauff opened her grasscourt swing with a tight two-set win over Ekaterina Alexandrova at Berlin on Thursday. Seeded No. 1 in the absence of Iga Swiatek, she will be hoping to live up to the billing by bagging the title.

The youngster, however, faces another difficult opponent in the quarterfinals in the form of Ons Jabeur. The Tunisian is playing in her second consecutive grass-court quarterfinal, having also made the last eight in Nottingham.

With two top-10 players squaring off, fans can expect some top-drawer tennis on Friday. In the lead-up to the exciting contest, we have compiled all that you need to know ahead of the contest:

Where is Coco Gauff playing?

Gauff has entered the ecotrans Ladies Open, a WTA 500 tournament that is held in Germany's capital city of Berlin. A recent addition to the calendar, it has quickly become an important stop on the grass swing.

Trending

A majority of the top 10 players are making an appearance at the event, which serves as a warm-up tournament for the Wimbledon Championships. It is hosted on the outdoor grass courts of the Rot-Weiss Tennis Club.

Defending Berlin champion Petra Kvitova did not participate in this year's tournament as she is away on maternity leave. Other former Berlin champions include Liudmila Samsonova, Ons Jabeur, Steffi Graf, Ana Ivanovic and Justine Henin.

Who is Coco Gauff playing against?

Ons Jabeur

Gauff, who recently reached a new career-high of World No. 2, will take on two-time former Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur in a marquee clash on Friday.

The two women had also played in the semifinals at this very venue a couple of years ago, with Jabeur winning in straight sets. The Tunisian went on to win the tournament that year.

Coco Gauff vs Ons Jabeur match schedule

All four quarterfinal encounters in Berlin are scheduled to be held on Friday, June 21. Coco Gauff and Ons Jabeur will be the third pairing to step out onto the Steffi Graf Stadion after the Elena Rybakina-Vicotria Azarenka and Jessica Pegula-Katerina Siniakova match-ups.

Fixture: Coco Gauff vs Ons Jabeur (Quarterfinal)

Date: June 21 (Friday)

Time: Around 2 pm local time

Coco Gauff vs Ons Jabeur match streaming details

Coco Gauff will take to court in the third quarterfinal.

The Berlin 2024 quarterfinal encounter will be telecast on the following channels:

Tennis Channel/ TC Plus - USA

TSN - Canada (English Language)

TVA - Canada (French Language)

beIN SPORTS - Australia, France

Sky Sports - United Kingdom and Ireland, Italy, Germany, Austria, Switzerland

TVE - Spain

Tennis Channel - India

Live streaming will also be available on WTA TV.