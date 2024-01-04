Coco Gauff's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel, and schedule | ASB Classic 2024, QF

Coco Gauff's title defense at the 2024 ASB Classic will continue against Varvara Gracheva in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Defending champion Gauff commenced her campaign in Auckland with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over fellow American Claire Liu. She faced rising young star Brenda Fruhvirtova in the second round and handed her a 6-3, 6-0 beatdown to notch up her seventh consecutive win at the venue.

It has been smooth sailing for Gauff so far, but the competition is only going to heat up from now. With that in mind, here are the details about her upcoming match:

Where is Coco Gauff playing?

The young American is currently participating in the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand. It serves as one of the warm-up tournaments in the lead-up to the Australian Open.

Gauff is the defending champion at the venue. Serena Williams, Venus Williams and Sloane Stephens are also some of the other notable names to have emerged victorious here in the past.

Who is Coco Gauff playing against?

Varvara Gracheva at the 2023 US Open.

Eighth seed Varvara Gracheva will be Gauff's quarterfinal opponent. The Frenchwoman overcame Tereza Martincova in three sets to begin her journey in Auckland with a win.

Gracheva then dispatched Lulu Sun in straight sets to reach the quarterfinals. She has already bettered her result from last year, as she fell in the final round of qualifying at the ASB Classic.

This will be her very first meeting with Gauff. So far, Gracheva has a 3-5 record against players ranked in the top 10, with all three of her wins coming last year as well. Daria Kasatkina fell victim to her twice, while Ons Jabeur was her other conquest.

Coco Gauff vs Varvara Gracheva match schedule

The quarterfinal duel between Coco Gauff and Varvara Gracheva will take place on Friday. It will be the second match of the day session on the main court, i.e. the Stadium.

Date: January 5, 2024 (New Zealand, Australia, UK & India), January 4, 2024 (USA & Canada).

Time: Approx. 2:00 p.m. local time, 1:00 a.m. GMT, 6:30 a.m. IST and 8:00 p.m. ET.

Coco Gauff vs Varvara Gracheva streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on their respective channels and sites:

Tennis Channel: USA, Germany, Austria, Swizterland & Puerto Rico

Sky Sports: UK

Canal+: Poland

Super Tennis: Italy

ESPN - Central & South America

DAZN - Japan

Nova Sports - Greece & Cyprus

O2 TV - Czech Republic

Telenet - Belgium

TV2 - Denmark

Sportsmax- Caribbean

Live streaming will also be available on WTA TV.