Coco Gauff's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel, and schedule | Dubai Tennis Championships 2024, QF

World No. 3 Coco Gauff will take on qualifier Anna Kalinskaya in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Dubai Tennis Championships on Thursday, February 22.

Gauff made a quick exit from last week's Qatar Open without securing a single win. She aimed to perform better this week in Dubai and so far has done just that. After a first-round bye, the American recorded a 6-1, 7-5 win over Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the second round.

Gauff then faced the in-form Karolina Pliskova in the third round. The Czech captured the first set, but the teenager staged a comeback to defeat her opponent 2-6, 6-4, 6-3. She has now reached the quarterfinals in Dubai for the third time in her career.

Where is Coco Gauff playing?

Gauff is currently participating in the Dubai Tennis Championships, the season's second WTA 1000 event. This marks her fourth appearance at the tournament. She made it to the quarterfinals here upon her debut in 2021 but failed to make it past the opening hurdle the following year.

Gauff then reached the semifinals last year but lost to World No. 1 Iga Swiatek 6-4, 6-2. She'll now be eyeing to match her best showing at the tournament with a win in the next round.

Who is Coco Gauff playing against?

Anna Kalinskaya at the 2024 Australian Open.

Gauff's quarterfinal opponent is World No. 40 Anna Kalinskaya. The Russian had to grind it out in the qualifying rounds and then defeated Storm Hunter and Cristina Bucsa in her first couple of main draw matches.

Kalinskaya scored her second win over a top 10 player this season courtesy of her victory over Jelena Ostapenko in the third round. She's yet to drop a set this week, having also made it to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open earlier this year.

Coco Gauff vs Anna Kalinskaya match schedule

The two will close out the day's proceedings on Centre Court on Thursday with their quarterfinal duel.

Date: February 22, 2024.

Time: Approx. at 9:00 p.m. local time, 5:00 p.m. GMT, 10:30 p.m. IST and 12:00 p.m. ET.

Coco Gauff vs Anna Kalinskaya streaming details

Viewers can keep track of the quarterfinal match between Gauff and Kalinskaya via the following channels and sites:

