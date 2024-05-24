Coco Gauff's outfit for French Open 2024 revealed

Coco Gauff’s outfit for the 2024 French Open has been revealed. The 20-year-old is on a quest to win her second Grand Slam title as the tournament kicks off on Sunday, May 26.

Gauff’s appearances at the French Open have been impressive over the years. She reached the final in 2022, where World No.1 Iga Świątek defeated her in straight sets. She also reached the quarterfinals twice, in 2021 and 2023.

The American’s New Balance outfit for the 2024 French Open was shared by a user on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday. Gauff will be wearing a sporty sleeveless top with a collar. The grey top features a zipper and the outfit is completed with a grey pleated skirt.

Expand Tweet

Coco Gauff’s outfit at the 2023 French Open was quite distinctive; she donned a sky-blue sleeveless New Balance top, paired with a pleated black skirt. In the previous season’s French Open, she won against players such as Rebeka Masarova, Julia Grabher, Mirra Andreeva, and Anna Karolína Schmiedlová before being defeated by the eventual champion Iga Swiatek in the quarter-final.

Coco Gauff - “I low-key forgot what my French Open outfit looks like”

2023 China Open - Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff recently made a humorous claim during a live interaction with fans on TikTok, saying she forgot what her French Open outfit looks like. Despite the uncertainty, she said it might be grey.

“I low-key forgot what my French Open outfit looks like. It's coming tomorrow, I think it's grey," Gauff said.

Gauff added that she was shown some sketches and she knows what her outfits for the next three to four years look like, and that sometimes, she gets them mixed up in her head.

“They showed me a lot of sketches... I know what stuff looks like 3-4 years from now and I get them mixed up. I forgot which one is actually for this year, but I'm pretty sure it's gray," Gauff said (on TikTok Live, as shared by Twitter user 'christianscourt').

Expand Tweet

The World No. 3 started her season at the ASB Classic in Auckland, where she defended her title by defeating Elina Svitolina in the final. She then competed in the Australian Open and reached the semifinal before losing to eventual winner Aryna Sabalenka. Gauff had another semifinal exit at the Indian Wells Open, where Greek star Maria Sakkari got the better of her.

Gauff’s third semifinal of the season came at the 2024 Italian Open, where she was defeated by World No. 1 Iga Świątek. Cumulatively, the World No. 3 has competed in nine WTA tournaments and has won 25 matches while losing eight.