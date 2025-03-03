Coco Gauff's parents Candi and Corey make their feelings known about daughters' Oscars photoshoot

American star Coco Gauff recently made a surprise appearance at the 2025 Academy Awards. Moreover, her parents Candi and Corey Gauff praised their daughter's stunning photoshoot from the event.

Gauff's parents have been constant pillars of support throughout her journey. Her mother, Candi, was a gymnast before transitioning to track and field at Florida State University and is often seen cheering for her daughter during matches.

Meanwhile, her father, Corey, played basketball at Georgia State University and later took on the role of Coco's coach despite having no prior experience in tennis.

Gauff recently made a striking debut at the 2025 Oscars, turning heads with her elegant style. The 20-year-old dazzled in a chic yellow gown, complementing her look with a stunning gold watch and delicate jewelry. The World No. 3 shared a few pictures of her look on Instagram, check them out below:

Coco's father Corey later shared a laudatory reaction to her daughter's mesmerizing pictures in the comments. He wrote:

"You look so beautiful."

Corey Gauff's reaction; (Source - Instagram @cocogauff)

Moreover, her mother, Candi, shared Coco's post on her Instagram story, adding three heart emojis to express her love. Check out her story below:

Candi Gauff's Instagram story; ( Source - Instagram @candigauff)

Candi also accompanied her daughter to the prestigious event, wearing a one-shoulder, glittering metallic dress.

When Coco Gauff shared the importance of her parents company on tour

Coco Gauff at 97th Annual Oscars - Arrivals - Image Source: Getty

During her campaign at the 2023 US Open, Coco Cauff credited her parents Candi and Corey for their unwavering support, calling them her "support system."

"I think for me, my parents have continued to be my advocates. You know, when you’re working with a team that you just met, well, now they know me well, but I guess in the beginning, yeah, my parents would have to explain to them what works with me, what doesn’t. They’re just really my support system," Coco Gauff said.

The former US Open champion shared how her parents help her stay organized, with her father regularly providing scouting reports for each match.

"They’re helping me remember, you know, my clothes and everything, and my dad is still sending me scouting reports for every match. But my mom is more so, you know, just being a mom. My dad just being dad other than the scouting report part,” she added.

Notably, the 20-year-old's mother accompanied her during her triumphant run at the China Open.

