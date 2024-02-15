Coco Gauff’s recent Valentine’s Day adventure with her mother Candi drew an amusing reaction from Jalen Sera.

Gauff is currently in Doha with her mother Candi and her coaching team. The American tennis star was recently in action at the 2024 Qatar Open. She, however, suffered an early exit at the ongoing WTA 1000 event.

Coco Gauff, who was the second seed at the tournament, was defeated by World No. 42 Katerina Siniakova 6-2, 6-4 in the second round on Tuesday, February 13, after an opening-round bye. Despite the heartbreaking loss, the 19-year-old chose to extend her stay in Doha to explore the capital city.

On Valentine’s Day, Gauff and her mother Candi went for a quad bike adventure in the Sealine Desert. The mother-daughter duo also rode camels and posed with a falcon. They shared the highlights of their day with fans on social media.

"Live to see another day. Happy Valentine’s Day from Doha, Qatar," Coco Gauff’s mother wrote in her Instagram post.

"Motorsport," the 19-year-old wrote under her post.

Gauff’s post caught Jalen Sera’s attention and he shared an amusing reaction.

"Sandwoman," he wrote in the comments.

Jalen Sera on Instagram

Sera, an Atlanta-based guitarist, frequently shows his appreciation for the 2023 US Open champion on social media.

Following Gauff’s 2024 Australian Open defeat, the duo reportedly spent time together and also visited the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens in Delray Beach, Florida, where the tennis player resides. They shared pictures from their day out on social media.

"Blooming," Jalen Sera wrote under the post by Gauff.

"A flower for a flower," Gauff wrote in response.

On her part, Gauff also praised Sera under his post captioned “Finding it,” where he shared pictures from the Morikami Gardens and also added a clip of him playing the guitar.

"Art. @jalensera I like it," she wrote.

Coco Gauff and Jalen Sera on Instagram

"I felt good to just be at home" – Coco Gauff on unwinding after her Australian Open 2024 loss

Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka pictured at the 2024 Australian Open

Coco Gauff kicked off her 2024 campaign by defending her ASB Classic title to clinch her seventh career trophy. She faced her first loss of the season to Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinal of the Australian Open.

Gauff, who defeated the Belarusian to win the 2023 US Open title, admitted that she initially ruminated on her Melbourne setback.

"I would say that the first night I was like still thinking about the things that went on in that match," she said in a recent interview for Sky Sports.

The World No. 3, however, noted that traveling back home and spending some days off rejuvenated her.

"And then after that, I flew home and then what did I do? Oh, I took off like four days; four-five days. My boyfriend came in town so I hung out with him," Coco Gauff recalled. "And then I was really happy to get back on the practice court. I felt good to just be at home."

Gauff is next scheduled to compete in the WTA 1000 Dubai Tennis Championships (February 18-24), where she was the semifinalist in 2023.