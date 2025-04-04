Coco Gauff sends 1-word response to fan who thought she was entering NCAA transfer portal after Roger Federer firm split

Coco Gauff's career gambit caused a splash this week, but not necessarily for the reasons she had in mind. Following the tennis star's revelation that she would be leaving Roger Federer's Team8 Management to start her own enterprise, one fan's frantic (and funny) reaction—assuming Gauff was "entering the transfer portal"—sent shockwaves through the internet.

A "transfer portal" is essentially a system the NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association) maintains whereby student-athletes inform their schools that they will transfer to another university.

The 21-year-old revealed that she's introducing Coco Gauff Enterprises, an independent management company, leaving behind Team8 Management, founded by tennis great Roger Federer and his long-time representative Tony Godsick, to whom she remained committed since being only 14.

The new business will be run under the WME (William Morris Endeavor) umbrella, a global sports and entertainment giant that also owns IMG. WME has an A-list roster of tennis players, including Serena Williams, Carlos Alcaraz, and Iga Swiatek.

Gauff announced the news officially on Instagram on April 3, 2025. She posted a heartfelt message about her journey and her aspirations outside of tennis.

"From the moment I first picked up a tennis racket, I've always believed my purpose extended far beyond the court. Today I'm thrilled to announce the launch of Coco Gauff Enterprises, a venture that reflects my passion for making an impact- not just in tennis, but in business, philanthropy, and beyond," Gauff wrote.

Taking this big step forward also means closing the incredible chapter I have shared with Team8. I'll always be grateful for everything they've done for me and my family, and I know I'll look back on that time with deep appreciation and fond memories," she added.

Responding to her news, a fan jokingly believed Gauff was joining the NCAA transfer portal. She wrote:

"Coco Gauff had me thinking she was entering the transfer portal we are TRAUMATIZED."

Gauff responded to her fan's comment with:

"Loll."

Screengrab of Gauff's Instagram stories (@cocogauff)

Coco Gauff's parents shared their reactions to her new business move

In Picture: Coco Gauff and family during the 2023 US Open (Source: Getty)

Coco Gauff's parents, Candi and Corey Gauff, spoke about their daughter's decision to start her management firm. Candi showed her warm support by posting an emotional message in the comments section, while Corey also contributed his own words of encouragement.

"May God continue to order your steps and protect you! Amen," Candi Gauff wrote.

"Great courage and spirit proud of you onward and upwards," Corey Gauff wrote.

Screengrab of Candi and Corey Gauff's comment on their daughter's Instagram post/@cocogauff

Gauff’s decision comes as she's riding high both on and off the court; in 2024, she led all female athletes in earnings, with a staggering $30.4 million, including over $23 million in prize money alone. Her endorsements include heavyweights like New Balance, Bose, Meta, and UPS.

