Coco Gauff sends firm 3-word message after posting glowing selfies in Tommy Paul's girlfriend-made outfit

American tennis star Coco Gauff frequently showcases charming moments from her life online. In her latest post, she radiated elegance in a stunning dress from fellow player Tommy Paul's girlfriend Paige Lorenze's brand Dairy Boy.

Despite ending last year on a high with triumphs at the WTA 1000 event in Beijing and the WTA Finals in Riyadh, Gauff couldn't showcase her full potential in 2025. It's been a somewhat underwhelming season for the American so far, marked by second-round exits at both the Qatar Open and the Dubai Duty Free Championships and fourth-round losses at the BNP Paribas Open and the Miami Open.

Nonetheless, the 21-year-old will shift her focus on the European clay swing and is likely to start her campaign at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart next week. Ahead of that, she is savoring her own company.

A few days ago, Gauff showcased her Porsche during a drive in South Florida and drove that powerful machine again recently. She posted a series of photos wearing a striking pink dress from Paige Lorenze’s brand, Dairy Boy.

"category is face," she captioned.

Gauff has achieved massive success at such a young age. She won the 2023 US Open singles title and a doubles title at the 2024 French Open. She holds 10 WTA titles, including the WTA Finals. Beyond tennis, the American also aims to make an impact in the world of business.

Coco Gauff ventured into entrepreneurship with the launch of her new company

Coco Gauff at 2023 US Open - Image Source: Getty

Coco Gauff stepped into entrepreneurship with the launch of her new venture, Coco Gauff Enterprises. The 21-year-old previously worked with Team 8, a management company founded by Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer. However, after nearly eight years of their association, she began a new chapter with William Morris Endeavor (WME).

Gauff shared the news on Instagram:

"From the moment I first picked up a tennis racket, I've always believed my purpose extended far beyond the court. Today, I'm thrilled to announce the launch of Coco Gauff Enterprises, a venture that reflects my passion for making an impact - not just in tennis but in business, philanthropy and beyond," she wrote.

Gauff added that the partnership with WME will enable her to take "greater ownership of her career."

"I’m excited to build something that allows me to take greater ownership of my career while also creating opportunities that extend beyond myself as I continue to grow as an athlete, entrepreneur, and changemaker. Coco Gauff Enterprises will be represented and supported by WME, a team with the vision and resources to help me explore all the opportunities ahead," she added.

Gauff last competed at the 2025 Miami Open, where she received a first-round bye. She made little effort to eliminate her compatriot Sofia Kenin 6-0, 6-0 in the second round. She convincingly defeated Maria Sakkari 6-2, 6-4 in the third but eventually fell to Magda Linette 4-6, 4-6 in the fourth round.

Gauff has won 13 of her 18 matches in 2025, with her only title this season coming at the United Cup.

