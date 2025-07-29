Coco Gauff sends touching message to Caroline Wozniacki as Dane shares adorable snap after welcoming third child with husband David Lee

Coco Gauff sent her best wishes to Caroline Wozniacki on the birth of her third child with husband David Lee. The couple welcomed the latest member of their family on July 26 and announced it a day later via social media.Wozniacki and Lee tied the knot in 2019 and became parents for the first time in 2021 with daughter Olivia and again in 2022 with son James. The Dane announced her third pregnancy with her NBA All-Star husband in April this year.Wozniacki shared an adorable picture on X of her two children coddling their infant brother while cozying up in a blanket on a couch. The 2018 Australian Open champion also shared the name of the newborn.&quot;Max Wozniacki Lee, born July 26, 2025! Mom and baby are healthy and our family couldn't be happier! ❤️✨&quot; Wozniacki wrote on X.On July 28, World No. 2 Coco Gauff sent a congratulatory note to the Wozniacki family via the comment section.&quot;Congratulations,&quot; Guaff replied to Wozniacki's news on X.Gauff is currently competing at the 2025 Canadian Open. She will play the opening round against Danielle Collins on July 30. Other players to have also sent their good wishes to the family include Aryna Sabalenka and Madison Keys.Aryna Sabalenka, Madison Keys and Lindsey Vonn wish Caroline Wozniacki and husband David Lee on the birth of their third babyCaroline Wozniacki(right) with husband David Lee(right). Image: GettyCaroline Wozniacki and her husband, David Lee, announced the birth of their son, Max, with a picture and caption on both X and Instagram.Since then, the tennis world has been showering its love on the couple on the happy occasion. World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and 2025 Australian Open champion Madison Keys were some of the early ones to send in their wishes.&quot;So sweet, congratulations 😍😍😍&quot; wrote Sabalenka.&quot;Congratulations!!&quot; wrote Madison Keys.Screengrab from Caroline Wozniacki's Instagram @carowozniackiAlpine skier and three-time Olympic medal-winner Lindsey Vonn also sent her love to Wozniacki. The two athletes share a good friendship and recently had an exchange over social media about Morgan Wallen's concert.&quot;Congrats!!! ❤️❤️❤️&quot; wrote Vonn.On the WTA circuit, Aryna Sabalenka has withdrawn from the 2025 Canadian Open after a semi-final run at Wimbledon. Madison Keys will play the opening round of the event against Laura Siegemund on July 30. She will be eyeing the trophy along with the likes of Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, and Jessica Pegula.