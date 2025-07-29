  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Coco Gauff sends touching message to Caroline Wozniacki as Dane shares adorable snap after welcoming third child with husband David Lee

Coco Gauff sends touching message to Caroline Wozniacki as Dane shares adorable snap after welcoming third child with husband David Lee

By Stuti Dutta
Published Jul 29, 2025 06:54 GMT
Coco Gauff(left) Caroline Wozniacki with husband David Lee and daughter Olivia(right). Images:Getty
Coco Gauff(left) Caroline Wozniacki with husband David Lee and daughter Olivia(right). Images:Getty

Coco Gauff sent her best wishes to Caroline Wozniacki on the birth of her third child with husband David Lee. The couple welcomed the latest member of their family on July 26 and announced it a day later via social media.

Ad

Wozniacki and Lee tied the knot in 2019 and became parents for the first time in 2021 with daughter Olivia and again in 2022 with son James. The Dane announced her third pregnancy with her NBA All-Star husband in April this year.

Wozniacki shared an adorable picture on X of her two children coddling their infant brother while cozying up in a blanket on a couch. The 2018 Australian Open champion also shared the name of the newborn.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Max Wozniacki Lee, born July 26, 2025! Mom and baby are healthy and our family couldn't be happier! ❤️✨" Wozniacki wrote on X.

On July 28, World No. 2 Coco Gauff sent a congratulatory note to the Wozniacki family via the comment section.

"Congratulations," Guaff replied to Wozniacki's news on X.
Ad

Gauff is currently competing at the 2025 Canadian Open. She will play the opening round against Danielle Collins on July 30. Other players to have also sent their good wishes to the family include Aryna Sabalenka and Madison Keys.

Aryna Sabalenka, Madison Keys and Lindsey Vonn wish Caroline Wozniacki and husband David Lee on the birth of their third baby

Caroline Wozniacki(right) with husband David Lee(right). Image: Getty
Caroline Wozniacki(right) with husband David Lee(right). Image: Getty

Caroline Wozniacki and her husband, David Lee, announced the birth of their son, Max, with a picture and caption on both X and Instagram.

Ad

Since then, the tennis world has been showering its love on the couple on the happy occasion. World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and 2025 Australian Open champion Madison Keys were some of the early ones to send in their wishes.

"So sweet, congratulations 😍😍😍" wrote Sabalenka.
"Congratulations!!" wrote Madison Keys.
Screengrab from Caroline Wozniacki&#039;s Instagram @carowozniacki
Screengrab from Caroline Wozniacki's Instagram @carowozniacki

Alpine skier and three-time Olympic medal-winner Lindsey Vonn also sent her love to Wozniacki. The two athletes share a good friendship and recently had an exchange over social media about Morgan Wallen's concert.

Ad
"Congrats!!! ❤️❤️❤️" wrote Vonn.

On the WTA circuit, Aryna Sabalenka has withdrawn from the 2025 Canadian Open after a semi-final run at Wimbledon. Madison Keys will play the opening round of the event against Laura Siegemund on July 30. She will be eyeing the trophy along with the likes of Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, and Jessica Pegula.

About the author
Stuti Dutta

Stuti Dutta

Stuti is a journalist who has been covering Tennis at Sportskeeda for almost two years. A firm believer in sticking to facts and not overselling them, giving proper context, and maintaining a neutral tone in her articles, her disciplined reporting methods have garnered close to 1 million reads so far, with one of her articles receiving nearly 100,000 views and gaining global recognition.

As an ardent Rafael Nadal fan, Stuti greatly admires the Spaniard for his ability to silence critics who have doubted his form due to recurring injury setbacks. Despite being a fan of the 14-time Roland-Garros winner, she doesn't subscribe to the idea of just one GOAT and considers herself lucky to have been born in the same era as 'The Big 3.'

Stuti is a big Wimbledon fan and adores how the tournament exudes class with its all-white outfits and well-behaved crowds. When she isn't watching tennis or rooting for her favorite player, she can be often found engaged in drawing and graphic designing, maybe even pondering how she could eliminate the final tie-break at 6-6 in Grand Slams if given the chance!

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications