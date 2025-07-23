  • home icon
Coco Gauff & Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian in awe as Venus Williams makes blockbuster comeback at Citi DC Open

By Soumik Bhattacharya
Published Jul 23, 2025 17:14 GMT
Alexis Ohanian and Coco Gauff reacts to Venus Williams
Alexis Ohanian and Coco Gauff reacts to Venus Williams' staggering comeback

Coco Gauff and Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently expressed their reaction as 7-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams' clinched victory in her first match amid her return to the sport after the Miami Open last year in March. Williams defeated Peyton Stearns in the first round of Citi Open to clinch her first singles victory in 700 days.

The 45-year-old won the match in straight sets 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the Round of 32 of the Citi Open, where she will face Magdalena Frech. Notably, she also won her opening-round doubles match in the tournament, where she teamed up with Hailey Baptiste to beat Eugenie Bouchard and Clervie Ngounoue.

Following these impressive performances of Venus Williams in the tournament, Gauff shared a glimpse of the former's winning moments against Stearns and dropped a one-word reaction. She wrote:

"Amazing"
Screenshot of Gauff&#039;s Instagram story (Image via: @cocogauff)
Screenshot of Gauff's Instagram story

Coco Gauff further shared a post on her X handle, where she dropped another one-word comment in praise of the 45-year-old's performance. She wrote:

"venus 👑"
Serena Williams' husband and Reddit co-founder, Alexis Ohanian, also reacted to his sister-in-law's feat of clinching her first singles victory in 709 days. He wrote via his Instagram stories:

"LFG @venuswilliams"
Screenshot of Ohanian&#039;s story feat Venus Williams (Image via: @alexisohanian)
Screenshot of Ohanian's story feat Venus Williams

While Alexis Ohanian and Venus Williams share family relations, Gauff is also an admirer of the tennis legend. The 2025 French Open champion also defeated Williams at her debut Wimbledon match back in 2019.

Coco Gauff shared her perspective after disappointing first-round Wimbledon defeat

Coco Gauff (Image via: Getty)
Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff shed light on her perspective after facing a first-round defeat against Dayana Yastremska at the 2025 Wimbledon. Even though it was one of the most disappointing results from her European swing this season, she has had notable successes that are highlighted by the French Open victory last month.

Speaking in the post-match conference, Gauff said that she hates losing and even though her team is trying to cheer her up by talking about her French Open victory, she is very disappointed with her performance. She said (via Wimbledon YouTube):

"I mean I am trying to be positive. After the match, I definitely was struggling in the locker room. I don't like losing and I'm sure my team and everyone's going to tell me like, you did well at Roland Garros, don't be so upset, and things like that, but I don't really like losing. I feel a little bit disappointed in how I showed up today and I feel like I could have been a little bit better." (6:35 onwards)
youtube-cover

During the interview, Gauff also remarked that she is looking to shake things off and get going quickly for the US Open 2025.

