Coco Gauff celebrates black representation after watching new Black Panthers movie

Coco Gauff, a well-known Marvel fan, recently watched the 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' movie with her brother Codey and shared images on social media.

The movie, which was a heavily-anticipated one for 2022, was released on November 11. The Black Panther series is widely considered a groundbreaking celebration of black culture.

In the photos, the siblings can be seen wearing matching shirts, with Codey sporting a ‘Black Panther Mask’ and striking a 'Wakanda Forever' pose. Another picture shows her brother taking a photo in front of the movie poster.

She took to Twitter to share the pictures, writing:

“This is why representation matters”

Coco Gauff's incredible 2022 season comes to an end

Coco Gauff pictured in Texas during the 2022 WTA Finals.

Coco Gauff recently announced the conclusion of her incredible 2022 season. She stated that she will never forget this campaign and thanked God for giving her strength at both her lowest and highest points this season.

"We live, we learn, but mostly importantly we keep trying. 2022 season is officially over and definitely one I’ll never forget. Thank you God for strengthening me at my lowest and highest points this season. #thebestisyettocome," Coco Gauff said in a social media post.

She reached her first Grand Slam final this year, losing to Iga Swiatek at the French Open. Together with Jessica Pegula, she won three doubles championships (in Doha, Toronto, and San Diego) and rose to World No. 1 in the doubles rankings.

She eventually progressed to a career-high singles ranking of No. 4 in October and is currently ranked seventh. She became the youngest to qualify for the WTA Finals since Maria Sharapova in 2005 and the youngest American since Lindsay Davenport finished runner-up in 1994.

With the US team losing to the Czech Republic in the Billie Jean King Cup, her spectacular season concluded with a five-match losing streak. In her 2022 season, Gauff played 104 singles and doubles matches at the tour level.

In a recent interview with The Palm Beach Post, Gauff that she had a great 2022 season and hopes to perform even better in 2023.

"Obviously it was a great year. I have a lot of high expectations for myself. Overall, I think it’s the best year of my career so far. It’s the most I’ve played tournament-wise. I hope next year is even better,’’ said Gauff.

