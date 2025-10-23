  • home icon
  Coco Gauff shares sweet message about 'living life' with her boyfriend Jalen Sera as duo enjoy quality time together ahead of WTA Finals

Coco Gauff shares sweet message about 'living life' with her boyfriend Jalen Sera as duo enjoy quality time together ahead of WTA Finals

By Krutik Jain
Modified Oct 23, 2025 03:04 GMT
Coco Gauff shares sweet message about
Coco Gauff shares sweet message about 'living life' with her boyfriend Jalen Sera as duo enjoy quality time together ahead of WTA Finals.

Coco Gauff is preparing for the upcoming WTA Finals in Riyadh following her Wuhan Open triumph. Amid this, a latest update dropped by with her boyfriend, Jalen Sera.

On Wednesday, Jalen shared a series of photos in his latest Instagram post. While most pics were random, one particular picture caught the attention. He dropped a selfie taken by Gauff. The picture was taken in Miami, Florida. The American tennis star is making a pout face beside Jalen, who is in a green t-shirt.

"Living!" Jalen captioned the post.
Under the comments section, Gauff reveals how her life has been living with Jalen. She commented:

"living life with you >>>>"
Coco Gauff and Jalen Sera have been together for two years. Gauff’s mother, Candi Gauff, was Sera’s fourth-grade teacher. She finds Sera "a smart, nice kid." Earlier in an interview, Gauff said of her relationship with Jalen in the Time interview:

"This is my first real relationship. To just have someone to talk to who is not involved in tennis at all gives me a fresh perspective."

Coco Gauff and Jalen attended the III Points Music Festival in Miami

Days after winning the Wuhan Open by defeating fellow American Jessica Pegula 6-4, 7-5, Coco Gauff traveled back to Miami for the III Points Music Festival. Even her boyfriend, Jalen Sera, joined her at Thundercat's concert as the duo both uploaded stories from the event.

Earlier in September, after a disappointing US Open run, Gauff spent downtime in New-York City with Sera. They visited museums and enjoyed pancakes.

Previously, in an interview, Coco Gauff revealed how Jalen helps her be at ease during major tournaments like the 2023 US Open.

“Last night, I started [to get anxious] a little bit, but honestly, I just called my boyfriend, and I told him let’s talk until it’s time to go to sleep, so we spoke until 1:00 a.m. and then I went to sleep,” she said via People.
In March 2024, Gauff shared an update on Jalen Sera's profession. She said:

“He’s a very nice guy. He’s in school now. He’s about to apply for music school. He wants to be an actor and he plays the guitar.”

On the tennis front, Coco Gauff will next feature in Riyadh from 1-8 November 2025 for the WTA Finals' 54th edition. The top eight-ranked players will play a round-robin match. Coco Gauff is in the participants' list, also featuring Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, Amanda Anisimova, Jessica Pegula, Madison Keys and Jasmine Paolini.

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Edited by Krutik Jain
