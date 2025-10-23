Coco Gauff shares sweet message about 'living life' with her boyfriend Jalen Sera as duo enjoy quality time together ahead of WTA Finals

Coco Gauff is preparing for the upcoming WTA Finals in Riyadh following her Wuhan Open triumph. Amid this, a latest update dropped by with her boyfriend, Jalen Sera.On Wednesday, Jalen shared a series of photos in his latest Instagram post. While most pics were random, one particular picture caught the attention. He dropped a selfie taken by Gauff. The picture was taken in Miami, Florida. The American tennis star is making a pout face beside Jalen, who is in a green t-shirt.&quot;Living!&quot; Jalen captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostUnder the comments section, Gauff reveals how her life has been living with Jalen. She commented:&quot;living life with you &gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&quot;Comments sectionCoco Gauff and Jalen Sera have been together for two years. Gauff’s mother, Candi Gauff, was Sera’s fourth-grade teacher. She finds Sera &quot;a smart, nice kid.&quot; Earlier in an interview, Gauff said of her relationship with Jalen in the Time interview:&quot;This is my first real relationship. To just have someone to talk to who is not involved in tennis at all gives me a fresh perspective.&quot;Coco Gauff and Jalen attended the III Points Music Festival in MiamiDays after winning the Wuhan Open by defeating fellow American Jessica Pegula 6-4, 7-5, Coco Gauff traveled back to Miami for the III Points Music Festival. Even her boyfriend, Jalen Sera, joined her at Thundercat's concert as the duo both uploaded stories from the event.Earlier in September, after a disappointing US Open run, Gauff spent downtime in New-York City with Sera. They visited museums and enjoyed pancakes.Previously, in an interview, Coco Gauff revealed how Jalen helps her be at ease during major tournaments like the 2023 US Open.“Last night, I started [to get anxious] a little bit, but honestly, I just called my boyfriend, and I told him let’s talk until it’s time to go to sleep, so we spoke until 1:00 a.m. and then I went to sleep,” she said via People.In March 2024, Gauff shared an update on Jalen Sera's profession. She said:“He’s a very nice guy. He’s in school now. He’s about to apply for music school. He wants to be an actor and he plays the guitar.”On the tennis front, Coco Gauff will next feature in Riyadh from 1-8 November 2025 for the WTA Finals' 54th edition. The top eight-ranked players will play a round-robin match. Coco Gauff is in the participants' list, also featuring Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, Amanda Anisimova, Jessica Pegula, Madison Keys and Jasmine Paolini.