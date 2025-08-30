Coco Gauff shares sweet message as she shows off special gift from Tommy Paul’s fiancée Paige Lorenze amid US Open

Coco Gauff, who has been busy at the 2025 US Open, took a moment to show appreciation for a thoughtful gesture. On Friday, August 29, the American tennis star shared a gift she received from Dairy Boy, the lifestyle brand founded by Paige Lorenze, fellow American tennis pro Tommy Paul's fiancée.

In the snapshot, Gauff showed off a limited-edition Dairy Boy crewneck featuring a tennis-inspired graphic with the words "PO Tennis Club Courtside Gallery Aug 24 – Sep 1, 2025" emblazoned across the front. She tagged Lorenze along with the brand, adding a "ty ❤️❤️" to show her gratitude.

Coco Gauff's Instagram story (@cocogauff)

Lorenze, who got engaged to Tommy Paul in July after his Wimbledon exit, founded Dairy Boy, a gender-neutral lifestyle brand, in 2021. The brand is home to apparel, accessories, candles, and bedding. A permanent collection is set to be launched in September, featuring Americana, equestrian-inspired designs, sizes XS-XXL, a price range $25-185, and tennis-themed pieces.

On the personal front, she and Paul started dating in 2022. This July, they took a major step in their relationship as Paul proposed and got engaged in a beachside setting on Nantucket.

Indian Wells gift exchange between Coco Gauff and Paige Lorenze

The recent gift from Paige Lorenze to Coco Gauff wasn't the first time the social media influencer has given the tennis star a gift. At the 2025 Indian Wells tournament, Paige Lorenze sent Gauff (and Ben Shelton) "dope" gift bundles from Dairy Boy.

It included oversized sweatshirts, totes, and hats. After receiving the gift, Gauff publicly thanked Lorenze for the warm gifts.

"Thank you @dairyboy & @paigelorenze 🩷🩷🩷🩷 I love me a good oversized sweatshirt, tote, & hat combo !!," Gauff wrote on her Instagram story.

Paige Lorenze also supported Coco Gauff's collaboration with the Naked Juice brand as Chief Smoothie Officer. A Protein Pineapple Orange Smoothie was launched via a pop-up in Manhattan called "Coco’s Corner Store" in New York, and Lorenze decided to drop by in support. Gauff introduced Lorenze to the media present there.

"Ok guys, we have Paige. Obviously the most fashionable. Giving us a little fit check. You look so cute. Dairy Boy fashion queen. We love her," Gauff said.

Gauff is in the middle of her US Open campaign in New York. She has advanced to the third round, where she'll face Magdalena Frech on Saturday, August 30.

