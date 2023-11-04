Coco Gauff starred alongside fellow American women athletes Diana Taurasi and Sydney McLaughlin in a promotional video for the new edition of the Captain Marvel movie series, The Marvels.

The World No. 3 appeared to be overjoyed about being involved with the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe). She posted a clip on Instagram and wrote:

"I'm in a marvel ad. this is not a drill! ahhh."

The clip featured the reigning US Open champion tossing the ball up for a serve that turned into a basketball. WNBA champion Diana Taurasi shot a basketball and surprisingly ended up with a baton in hand. Finally, Olympic gold medalist Sydney McLaughlin took position at the start line and found herself picking up a tennis racquet.

Confused at first, the athletes take up the challenge of trading their respective sports and emerge as champions. The ad kept up with Captain Marvel's tagline of Higher, Further, Faster.

The clip ended with the trio talking to each other.

"We won, right?" said Gauff in the video.

"That's what we do," added Mc Laughlin.

"Let's Go!" chimed in Taurasi.

Gauff has expressed her love for the MCU and has previously been featured on the cover of Marvel's Invincible Iron Man comics.

Coco Gauff progresses to the semifinals of WTA Finals

Coco Gauff will square off against Jessica Pegula in the semifinals of the 2023 WTA Final in Cancun on Sunday, November 5.

The American teen sensation is going strong at the year-end event so far. She opened her campaign with a convincing 6-1, 6-0 victory in round-robin over Ons Jabeur. Gauff later clashed with two reigning Grand Slam champions, Iga Swiatek and Marketa Vondrousova, losing 0-6, 5-7.

The World No. 3 initially trailed Vondrousova in a match that was suspended multiple times due to rain. Vondrousova was serving for the match in the second set when Gauff came from behind and took it to a decider set. She dug her heels in and overcame the reigning Wimbledon champion, 5-7, 7-6, 6-3.

In a post-match on-court interview, Gauff spoke of her highly skilled opponent.

"I felt like I needed to hit through the court," Gauff said. "She's a very tricky player. When you play her pace and let her move you side to side, it's tough. And I played her, it's my third time, so I know that."

This will be Coco Gauff's debut at the semifinals of the WTA Finals.