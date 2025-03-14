Coco Gauff showered with heartfelt messages from Flau'jae Johnson, Lindsey Vonn, Mikaela Shiffrin, and other sports stars on her 21st birthday

Coco Gauff received lots of love from fellow athletes from all over the sporting world on the occasion of her 21st birthday on March 13, 2025. Among the celebrities who sent their warm wishes were rapper and LSU basketball star Flau'jae Johnson and alpine skiing greats Lindsey Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin.

Gauff's birthday comes on the heels of her run at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. Seeded third at the tournament, she got a bye into round two, in which she got the better of Japan's Moyuka Uchijima by a narrow margin in a three-set tie.

The American tennis star then dominated 29th seed Maria Sakkari in straight sets to advance to the Round of 16. Her campaign came to an end there, though, as she lost to Belinda Bencic 6-3, 3-6, 4-6 on March 11. Though the loss was a bitter pill to swallow, Gauff did not take long to nurse it.

Taking to Instagram on March 13, Gauff posted a cute childhood throwback picture and thanked everyone for the love on her birthday, saying:

"Thank you everyone for all of the sweet messages, I am so blessed and grateful to see another year! Cheers to 21."

Among those who sent warm wishes was rapper and LSU basketball star Flau'jae Johnson, who said:

"Happy birthday keeep being amazing 💗."

Meanwhile, skiing icon Lindsey Vonn added:

"Happy birthday!!"

Fellow WTA star Alycia Parks wrote:

"Happy birthday!❤️"

Screengrab of Flau'jae Johnson, Lindsey Vonn, and Alycia Parks' comment on Coco Gauff's Instagram post/@cocogauff

Mikaela Shiffrin, another alpine skiing powerhouse, also got in on the fun on X (formerly Twitter), jokingly noting their shared birthday, posting:

"Happy birthday, bday twin!! 🥳🥳"

Gauff jokingly replied:

"Happy birthday to you as well!!! The best people are born in March 🩷🎊🎊🎊 lol I may be biased though haha."

Coco Gauff launched a new sneaker collaboration with New Balance on her birthday

In Picture: Coco Gauff during the 2024 Paris Olympics (Source: Getty)

Coco Gauff celebrated her 21st birthday by launching "Coco Delray," her latest shoe collaboration with New Balance. Following the Coco CG1 (2022) and CG2 (2024), this new release honors her hometown, Delray Beach, Florida.

"I’m incredibly proud to launch the new Coco Delray because it’s more than just a tennis shoe – it represents an opportunity to broaden access to those interested in playing the game and will have a positive cultural impact for generations to come," Gauff said in a press release. "Delray Beach helped spark my tennis journey, so it’s special to me to tell the story of this community that influenced exactly why I love this sport."

Gauff shared her excitement about the launch via Instagram Stories on March 13, writing:

"I get to launch a new shoe on my birthday?! 21 is pretty cool already."

Screengrab of Coco Gauff's Instagram stories (@cocogauff)

Inspired by ‘90s basketball, the Coco Delray comes in multiple colors, including white and navy blue and aqua for women, and white and navy blue or navy blue and aqua for men. Unlike her performance-driven models, this one is designed for recreational players and retails for $110.

