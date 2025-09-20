Coco Gauff shows off her cozy airport fit as she touches down in Beijing after tiring 33 hour-flight for China Open title defense

Coco Gauff showcased a glimpse of her airport outfit as she arrived in Beijing looking to successfully defend her China Open title. Gauff won the 2024 women's singles China Open title after defeating Karolina Muchova in the final with a concluding set score of 6–1, 6–3.Gauff last competed at the 2025 US Open, where she reached the round of 16 after defeating three players, including Magdalena Frech and Donna Vekić. She concluded her US Open singles run with a loss to Japanese talent Naomi Osaka.The 2025 China Open tournament, a WTA 1000 event, will commence its 26th edition on September 24 and conclude on October 5, 2025. The matches will be played at the National Tennis Center in Beijing, China's capital city.Through her recent Instagram story, the Atlanta, Georgia, native shared a glimpse of her airport outfit, which featured a stylish grey jacket, maroon sweatpants, and a white top. She captioned her story:&quot;33 hours later...&quot;Screenshot of Coco Gauff's Instagram story | Source: IG/cocogauffBefore the 2025 US Open, Coco Gauff competed in the Cincinnati Masters and reached the quarterfinal round in the women's singles. She won the women's doubles titles with McCartney Kessler at the 2025 Canadian Open. In her singles run, she reached the round of 16 and was defeated by the eventual champion, Victoria Mboko.American star Coco Gauff reflects on her past China Open tournament experiencesCoco Gauff at the 2025 US Open - Day 7 - Source: GettyThrough an official Instagram post from the China Open on September 5, 2025, Coco Gauff shared her heartfelt thoughts on her experiences at the prestigious WTA Tour tournament, visiting the imperial palace complex, the Forbidden City and the significance of winning the title.&quot;Hey guys, it's Coco [Gauff]. And I just want to say I had a great time last year in Beijing and I'm super excited to come back here. Last year I got to experience the Forbidden City, which was my first time, and being able to win that title, that cup, was everything and it meant everything to me and honestly helped me win the WTA finals. So I hope to be back there this year and yeah, see you soon.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThroughout her notable career, Gauff has won 10 career singles and doubles titles. She will aim to end her year on a high, having already achieved Grand Slam success at the French Open.