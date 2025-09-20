"How harsh people are on Coco Gauff!" - Caroline Garcia defends American from criticism; lauds her for dealing with pressure at young age

Coco Gauff has recently been facing criticism for struggling with her serve, which has led to her making a high number of double faults. The American was recently defended by the former French tennis player Caroline Garcia, who sang praises of her for dealing with pressure at a young age.

Gauff has been away from the court since her US Open run, which concluded on September 1 after she was defeated by Naomi Osaka in the fourth round. The latter produced a dominant delivery, registering a 6-3, 6-2 win over the American, who faced groundstroke errors during her game.

While she is busy working on her serves and gearing up for the upcoming matches, Garcia recently appeared on the Roland-Garros Podcast, where she lauded Gauff for handling pressure from the age of 16. Highlighting how people are harsh on the 21-year-old, she said:

“I think it’s quite something to see how harsh people are on Coco Gauff because she’s so young, she’s been dealing with pressure since she was 16 years old. And she has been dealing with it very well; she’s a two-time champion, she won Roland Garros this year despite doing double faults. If maybe she can still improve her serve and her forehand, how dangerous and how good is she going to be?"

Gauff announced her split with her coach, Matt Daly, ahead of the US Open and partnered up with Aryna Sabalenka's former coach, Gavin Macmillan.

Coco Gauff opened up about her sudden decision to team up with Aryna Sabalenka's ex-coach ahead of the US Open

Ahead of the US Open, Coco Gauff sat for a press conference, where she revealed the reason behind the sudden change in her coaching team before the Grand Slam. Opening up about her long-term thinking, she said she knew that she needed to make a change and didn't want to waste time continuing the wrong things. Calling it a good opportunity, she expressed:

"It was a very sudden decision. I felt this was a good opportunity. I don't have that many points to defend honestly in this part of the season. I'm one of those people, I'm looking at long term. I hope I can get it all together—I think I'll play either Monday or Tuesday—by then. If not, I have the rest of this year to work on it. But I do know I needed to make a change, technical change to it, and I don't want to waste time continuing doing the wrong things."

In August 2025, Coco Gauff gave a harsh reality check about the difficulties of the tennis pro life, revealing why only Grand Slams matter to players.

