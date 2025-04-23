Coco Gauff slays chic New Balance look in collaboration with $7,000,000,000-worth fashion icon-owned brand

Coco Gauff shared glimpses of her bold look in a new kit, created by her merchandise sponsor New Balance in collaboration with luxury brand Miu Miu, owned by $7,000,000,000 -worth Miuccia Prada (as per Celebrity Net Worth). Gauff has been a fashion icon in the sport and has taken on-court looks to a new level with her creative style during matches.
Gauff has been a long-time partner with New Balance, with the sportswear brand signing her up when she was just 14 years old. Her contract was redone in 2022, which extended her deal with them for five more years and made it one of the richest in the women's game. In addition to that, this collaboration was also hinted at by the tennis star during the Oscars, where she turned up the heat in a bright yellow Miu Miu dress.
The official Instagram account of the brand shared pictures of the tennis star in a kit along with a tracksuit made in the style of the Miu Miu 2025 springwear collection's signature rolled-up sleeve and a luxury touch on her signature CG2 New Balances.
The tennis star shared this on her stories and wrote:
"miu miu but on court this time with new balance"
The 2023 US Open champion will debut this kit during the Italian Open starting May 7 and continue wearing these in Berlin and Cincinnati till late August of this year.
Coco Gauff on wearing high-fashion on court
During an exclusive interview with Vogue on the occasion of this collection's launch, Coco Gauff spoke on how the inspiration behind creating these looks was to do something out of the box. She said:
“It’s three tournament looks in total. I showed them what silhouettes I like, and we worked around that as a starting point. We were, like, What can we do in tennis that has either never been done or been done very few times?"
She also added how Serena Williams, Roger Federer and Jannik Sinner were some of the people to bring high fashion on court, however, they weren't created specifically for the sport.
"The only time I can think of high fashion on the court was when Off-White partnered with Serena [Williams.] I know Fed[erer] had the Jordan shoe, but not a full outfit. Jannik Sinner has been carrying Gucci when he walks on court, but it’s not a collab,” she added.
The American will next be seen in action at the Madrid Open.