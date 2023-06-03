Coco Gauff and Sloane Stephens, among others, shared their support for Naomi Osaka after she recently revealed that she is expecting a baby girl.

Osaka announced that she was expecting her first child with long-time boyfriend Cordae on January 11, three days after withdrawing from the 2023 Australian Open.

On June 2, the 25-year-old took to social media to share images of herself and Cordae at what appeared to be a gender reveal party. She posed in front of a sign that revealed the baby's gender.

"A little princess is on the way," the sign read.

Stephens gushed over the four-time Grand Slam champion in the comments section.

"First of all. You look perfect. Second. Keep these pictures up here, SHINE MAMA," Stephens commented.

Gauff congratulated the 25-year-old with with a heart and heart-eye emojis in her comment. Amanda Anisimova also commented on the post.

"Omg," Anisimova commented with a heart-eye emoji.

French Open 2023: Coco Gauff gears up for 3R clash against Mirra Andreeva, Sloane Stephens through to 4R

Coco Gauff at the 2023 French Open

Coco Gauff breezed past Julia Grabher in straight sets, winning 6-2, 6-3 to advance to the third round at the 2023 French Open. She will be up against 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva next. The clash marks the first time Gauff will compete against a player younger than herself in a Grand Slam tournament.

Andreeva's fairytale run in Paris continued as she registered a 6-1, 6-2 win over Diane Parry. In doing so, the 16-year-old became the youngest player to reach the third round at the claycourt Major since 15-year-old Sesil Karatantcheva made a run to the quarterfinals in 2005.

Following her first-round win over Alison RIske-Amritraj, Andreeva gushed over Coco Gauff's treatment of her during their practice session.

"I actually practiced with Coco here. She's so good. But she plays so fast and she plays so aggressive and she's so nice," Andreeva said. "You know, I knew that she was a nice person but when I met her in life, she just came to me and said, 'Hi, I'm Coco. I don't think we've ever met but congratulations, nice to meet you'. She was so nice, oh my god. So yes, I can say that Coco is the most beautiful face for now that I've seen here."

Meanwhile, Sloane Stephens advanced to the fourth round in Paris after defeating Yulia Putintseva in three sets, winning 6-3, 3-6, 6-2. She will take on second seed Aryna Sabalenka on Sunday, June 4.

