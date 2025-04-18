Coco Gauff stops herself from getting into legal trouble after trick question at Stuttgart

Coco Gauff made a rather hilarious admission about both her driving and playing following her dominant second-round win at the 2025 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart. The 2023 US Open champion is the No. 4 seed at the WTA 500-level claycourt event, and she directly started her campaign in the second round of the tournament after receiving a first-round bye.

Gauff stormed past her second-round opponent, qualifier Ella Seidel, with a clinical 6-1, 6-1 victory. The 21-year-old was solid on both serve and return, winning 78% of points played on her first serve and converting five out of eight break points. Ultimately, the WTA No. 4 needed just 57 minutes to overpower Seidel.

After the conclusion of the one-sided contest, Andrea Petkovic interviewed Coco Gauff on court at the Porsche Arena. The now-retired German, a former WTA top 10 player herself, asked the American if she likes driving fast the way she likes playing fast. The question brought a smile to Gauff's face as she replied with the following answer:

"For legal reasons, no, but for being honest, yes. I do have a (Porsche) 911."

"So it's hard not to drive fast in that car, but yeah, I do like to play and drive fast, but with safety of course," she added.

Gauff's next challenge in Stuttgart is to get past Italian rival Jasmine Paolini in the quarterfinals for a place in the WTA 500 tournament's last four. It is set to mark the pair's maiden claycourt clash.

Coco Gauff looking to extend head-to-head lead over Jasmine Paolini as pair prepare for Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2025 QF showdown

Coco Gauff in action at the 2025 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart (Source: Getty)

Two-time singles Major finalist Jasmine Paolini, currently the WTA No. 6, awaits Coco Gauff in the quarterfinals in Stuttgart. The pair have clashed twice previously on the WTA Tour, and on both occasions, it was the American who came out on top against the Italian. Paolini has so far ousted two home hopes in Eva Lys and Jule Niemeier at Stuttgart this year. Both matches ended with straight-set victories for the former No. 4.

Paolini and Gauff's maiden WTA Tour-level meeting came back in the Round of 32 of the 2021 Adelaide International. Here, the speedy Italian made life difficult for the American. Ultimately though, Gauff emerged victorious with a 6-4, 7-6(4), 6-2 win.

Their second matchup took place at the 2023 Cincinnati Open. This time around, things were far more straightforward for Gauff as she registered a comfortable 6-3, 6-2 victory.

