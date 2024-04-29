Coco Gauff teases coach Brad Gilbert over his acting debut in 'Challengers' starring Zendaya

Coco Gauff playfully gave a shout-out to her coach Brad Gilbert for his acting debut in the tennis-centric movie 'Challengers,' starring Zendaya.

Gilbert played an important role in the making of 'Challengers,' imparting tennis training lessons to the cast for three months. Additionally, he took on a minor acting role in the movie, playing the coach to Mike Faist's character Art Donaldson.

Coco Gauff recently indulged in watching 'Challengers,' documenting her experience on social media. She shared a snippet featuring Gilbert and teased him over his role, evident from her giggles heard in the background.

"@bgtennisnation I see you coach Karl," she posted on her Instagram story.

The World No. 3 also praised the movie, having enjoyed the experience.

"Challengers was good👏🏾👏🏾," she posted on X (formerly Twitter).

In an Instagram live session, Coco Gauff delved deeper into her thoughts on Zendaya's character Tashi, imagining that they would have been "frenemies" if they were on tour together.

"Tashi Duncan, gurl, we woulda been beefin' in juniors. I think in a weird sense, we would have been frenemies on tour. We would have respected each other. She has that dog mentality, which is what I'd respect," she said.

The 20-year-old's love for 'Challengers' comes as no surprise, as she previously shed light on her fondness for the love triangle and dramatic elements featured in the film.

"For me, I love that type of stuff, I love the drama, and I love the love triangles, I love all of that. So I'm really excited to see it. I literally have it on my list of movies I'm going to go to see in Europe.

"As soon as it releases, if I'm not playing a match, I'm going to go," she said during a press conference in Stuttgart.

Coco Gauff on coach Brad Gilbert's take on Zendaya-starrer 'Challengers': "He said the movie was a little out there for a 60-year-old man with the threesome"

Amid Coco Gauff's campaign at the 2024 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, her coach Brad Gilbert attended the Los Angeles premiere of 'Challengers.' In a press conference at the WTA 500 event, Gauff shed light on Gilbert's impression of the film.

The American disclosed that Gilbert had informed her that the audience shouldn't approach the movie with the intent of critiquing the tennis, as that wasn't the primary focus of the storyline.

"I haven't seen the movie yet, so I'm excited. I think people shouldn't go into the movie critiquing the tennis. I think really that's just not what the story is about. So he did tell me that," she said.

The 20-year-old also revealed that Gilbert had found the movie to be a little "out there," particularly due to the threesome scene involving Zendaya, Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor's characters.

"He (Brad Gilbert) said the movie was a little out there for a 60-year-old man with the threesome and everything like that. He did say that. But he said ‘I just wanted to focus on the tennis and not the storyline’," she added.

Currently competing at the 2024 Madrid Open, Coco Gauff faces Madison Keys in a blockbuster all-American showdown in the fourth round.