Coco Gauff and Tommy Paul react to his girlfriend Paige Lorenze turning up the glamor in pink vintage Chanel outfit at Miami Open

Coco Gauff and Tommy Paul gushed over his girlfriend, Paige Lorenze's latest Chanel outfit she wore at the Miami Open. Both Paul and Gauff are currently competing at the ongoing 2025 Miami Open.

Paul and Lorenze have been dating since 2022, with the couple making their relationship official via a social media post in October of the same year. Paige, a fashion content creator and entrepreneur, often accompanies her boyfriend to various tournaments.

During his first round at the ongoing Miami Open, Paul's girlfriend Lorenze was spotted in the stadium to cheer for the World No. 13. She wore a chic pink-colored Chanel outfit and shared glimpses of her visit via an Instagram post shared on Friday, March 21.

"Vintage Chanel Final Boss🎾"

This stunning post caught the eye of Coco Gauff, who praised Lorenze for her look, commenting:

"Killing it 🩷🩷"

Coco Gauff's comment on Instagram

Along with Gauff, Paul also gushed over his girlfriend's picture and reacted with an emoji.

"😲"

Paul's comment on Instagram

Meanwhile, on the tennis front, Gauff defeated Maria Sakkari 6-2, 6-4 to set up a fourth-round clash against Magda Linette. On the other hand, Tommy Paul got past Alexander Bublik 5-7, 7-5, 6-4, and is set to face Francisco Cerundolo in the second round on March 23.

Tommy Paul's girlfriend Paige Lorenze lauded the American for his determination: "These guys really have to live breath tennis"

Tommy Paul's girlfriend, Paige Lorenze, in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda in August 2023, praised her boyfriend's skills and spoke about his determination regarding the sport.

She said that having grown up as a skier, she knew the hard work it takes for players to sharpen their skills.

"I'm so proud of Tommy. I actually grew up as a serious ski racer myself, so I'm very aware of what it takes to have that kind of skill and determination especially as an individual athlete. I have so much respect for all the players. These guys really have to live breath tennis," she said.

Calling Paul a 'gracious competitor', she added:

"I love watching Tommy play and he's so deserving of all the success he's had and will continue to have. He is also just such a gracious competitor and has amazing sportsmanship which makes me really proud."

Earlier this March, Paul's girlfriend stood up for all the tennis WAGS, calling them ambitious and hardworking.

