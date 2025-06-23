Coco Gauff treats herself to 'solo date' in London, takes a break from Wimbledon preparations to enjoy delicious meal

Coco Gauff was recently seen enjoying a date with herself in London amid her preparations for Wimbledon. The tournament is scheduled to begin on June 30 and will conclude on July 13, 2025, at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club.

Gauff was last seen in action at the Berlin Open on June 19, where she faced a heartbreaking early exit in the first round itself. She squared off against Wang Xinyu, who got the better of the American and advanced to the next round with a score of 6-3, 6-3.

Following this upset, she is now gearing up for Wimbledon in London. Amid the preparations, she recently took some time off and went on a solo date to treat herself with a delicious pizza.

Gauff shared a glimpse of her meal on her Instagram story and wrote:

"Solo date."

Gauff’s Instagram story

Gauff recently solidified her legacy by winning the second Grand Slam title of her career at the French Open 2025. After toppling several players, including Madison Keys, Lois Boisson, and more, to reach the finals, where she locked horns with Aryna Sabalenka. she bested the Belarusian with a score of 6-7(7), 6-2, 6-4 and lifted the trophy.

Coco Gauff made her feelings known about her heartbreaking upset at the Berlin Open

After experiencing an early exit at the Berlin Open, Coco Gauff opened up about her upset by penning a long note on social media. She shared a bunch of pictures from the tournament on her Instagram handle and penned a note in the caption, reflecting on her performance.

She revealed that it was a tough day, and she tried her best to adjust with the 'turnaround.' Expressing hope for next time, she said:

"It was a tough one today but happy to be back on court :) Tried my best to adjust with the quick turnaround but it wasn’t enough. as always, i’m learning as I go so I hope to do better next time.thank you berlin for the short but sweet visit, I’ll come back stronger next year 🫶🏾" Wrote Coco Gauff.

She further spoke about her favorite kit and exuded excitement for her Wimbledon training.

"I wish I could give this kit some more screen time as it’s definitely one of my favs but i’m excited to get some more practices in to be ready for wimbledon🤍🌱 see you guys soon!" She added.

Coco Gauff made her 2025 season's debut at the United Cup, where she won the finals against Iga Swaitek, playing a significant role in the win of the United States team at the tournament.

