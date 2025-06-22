Coco Gauff punishes her team amid intense Wimbledon training to keep spirits high

Coco Gauff shared clips of fun moments with her team, competing with them to keep spirits high as they geared up for Wimbledon. Gauff was in her best form on her first grass court of 2025, the Berlin Tennis Open, but succumbed to Wang Xinyu in straight sets.

Coco Gauff earned her debut Roland Garros title and achieved history by becoming the first American female player to win at the tournament since Serena Williams in 2015. She trounced World No.1 and reigning US Open champion Aryna Sabalenka, ending the latter's second chance of the title run after she lost to Madison Keys at the Australian Open.

The 21-year-old received a bye into the second round of the Berlin Tennis Open, her first grass court event of the year, but lost to Xinyu in the build-up to Wimbledon. Despite the loss, Gauff has been lighthearted and recently posted clips of some fun moments she shared with her team, featuring Brad Gilbert and Richard Woodroof.

Her team participated in a rolling the ball contest where the person's ball touching the end line the fastest would be declared the winner. Winning the round with Mery Vago, she jumped in joy to celebrate.

"@meryvago I wonder which two people won?" she captioned.

The next story featured the male team members competing in a duck walk contest as punishment, in which the two-time Grand Slam winner's strength and fitness trainer, Richard Woodroof, caught the most of her attention.

"What is Richard doing? Richard is doing a crab walk," Coco Gauff said as she burst out laughing.

Her caption read:

"Mind you a small crowd of people watched them do this. Sucks to be a loser."

Coco Gauff and her team contesting; Instagram - @cocogauff

The 21-year-old lifted the 2024 WTA Finals singles champion's trophy at the end of the season. She was the first American to win it since Williams in 2014.

Coco Gauff wished to give her Berlin Open outfit a little more screen time after an unexpected loss

Gauff at the Berlin Tennis Open by Hylo - (Source: Getty)

Coco Gauff has blazed past ace players like reigning Australian Open champion Madison Keys, surprise star Lois Boisson, and World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka. But she couldn't continue her momentum in the grass court outing. However, the Grand Slam winner had no hard feelings as she expressed gratitude to the German tournament for a short but memorable campaign.

Having worn a green-and-white Miu Miu outfit, Coco Gauff wished it had received more exposure. Talking about it on Instagram, she wrote:

"It was a tough one today but happy to be back on court :) tried my best to adjust with the quick turnaround but it wasn’t enough. as always, i’m learning as I go so I hope to do better next time.thank you berlin for the short but sweet visit, I’ll come back stronger next year. I wish I could give this kit some more screen time as it’s definitely one of my favs but i’m excited to get some more practices in to be ready for wimbledon, see you guys soon!"

Gauff won her maiden major title at the 2023 US Open, the first American teenager to win it since Serena Williams in 1999.

