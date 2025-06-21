"I like that Coco Gauff lost" - Former American pro opines why Berlin heartbreak was a blessing in disguise for World No. 2 ahead of Wimbledon

After clinching her career's second Grand Slam title at the 2025 French Open, Coco Gauff had an underwhelming start to her grass swing. The American lost to Wang Xinyu 3-6, 3-6 in the opening round of the Berlin Tennis Open. However, a former American pro explained why her early exit ahead of Wimbledon might be a boon rather than a bane.

During a discussion about Gauff's defeat, CoCo Vandeweghe felt the 21-year-old's resilience would help her come out of this defeat as the better player, hailing her as the 'ultimate competitor'.

“I just don’t even think this shakes her confidence at all. This is not going to be her best surface, but you know what she is going to do? She is going to take this loss and really work on herself. That is what we have seen time and time again from Coco Gauff. She is the ultimate competitor," Vandeweghe said on Tennis Channel. (3:11 onwards)

“That is what we always see from Coco, as much as we talk about the negative aspects of what goes wrong in her game, what we don’t talk about enough is what goes right," she added.

CoCo Vandeweghe further explained why she liked that Coco Gauff lost early because it would have people doubting her ability on grass ahead of Wimbledon, which she said was exactly the moment when the two-time Grand Slam champion would step up and prove her naysayers incorrect. The World No. 2 has explained on many occasions that her haters only fuel her fire.

“When the chips are down and she needs to fight and be the dog out there and just grind out situations, good or bad, she does it time and time again. I almost like that she lost, to not have the euphoria state of I am the Grand Slam champion kind of swagger walking around the court.

“She has a chip on her shoulder now, like we are having right now.(People say) Coco Gauff doesn’t have a chance at Wimbledon, this isn’t her best surface. When does Coco Gauff thrive? In those moments.”

Gauff also sent an optimistic message to her fans following the defeat.

"I’m learning as I go, so I hope to do better next time" - Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff - Source: Getty

Following her defeat, Coco Gauff shared a positive message on her social media. Though she clearly expressed disappointment in her defeat and mentioned how it was hard for her to shift from clay to grass on such short notice, the American stated she was excited to elevate her game to the next level ahead of Wimbledon.

"It was a tough one today but happy to be back on court :) tried my best to adjust with the quick turnaround but it wasn’t enough. as always, i’m learning as I go so I hope to do better next time.thank you berlin for the short but sweet visit, I’ll come back stronger next year 🫶🏾 i’m excited to get some more practices in to be ready for wimbledon🤍🌱 see you guys soon!"

Gauff is slated to head to Wimbledon next, where she will be the second seed. The grass Major has been the American's weakest slam compared to the others, with her best result being three fourth-round finishes.

