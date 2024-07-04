"Coco Gauff has a voice and a platform that's going to transcend the sport" - Maria Sharapova

Maria Sharapova believes Coco Gauff is going to be inspirational beyond the world of tennis. The Russian feels tennis gives you a platform that transcends the sport and that the young American has the ability to use the platform efficiently.

On 3 July 2004, Sharapova, at the age of 17, got the better of Serena Williams in the final at Wimbledon to earn her first Grand Slam title. On the 20th anniversary of her storied victory, the Russian was present in the Royal Box on Centre Court.

She was interviewed by the Tennis Channel where she opened up about what it was like to be on the other side of the court.

The 37-year-old also revealed that among the players of this generation, Gauff is someone she enjoys watching. Sharapova has been following her since her triumphant US Open campaign in 2023.

"I was waiting for Coco to get up there. So, I remember attending the first round of her match which was a tough match at the US Open and then I went back home and then I was contemplating coming back and I just wanted to witness her win because I think she has such an amazing head on her shoulders," Maria Sharapova said.

Further, she explained how Gauff has the potential to use her platform and voice for the good.

"I think she has a voice and a platform that's going to transcend the sport. As we know now sport is not just tennis, it's fashion, it's art, it's culture, it's having a platform, and I think she does brilliantly of merging all of those together," she added.

20-year-old Coco Gauff advanced to the third round of Wimbledon after getting the better of Anca Todoni in the second round on Court 1 on July 3.

Coco Gauff is the youngest player to reach three straight Grand Slam SFs since Maria Sharapova

Coco Gauff at The Championships - Wimbledon 2024.

Coco Gauff has reached the semifinal stage of the last three Grand Slams in the women's singles event. She won the US Open in 2023, lost against Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinal of the 2024 Australian Open, and most recently was beaten by Iga Swiatek in the 2024 French Open semifinal.

At the age of 20 years and 82 days, she became the youngest woman to reach three or more consecutive Grand Slam semifinals since Maria Sharapova achieved the feat in the mid-2000s.

Maria Sharapova reached the Wimbledon (2005), US Open (2005), and Australian Open (2006) semifinals consecutively before reaching four consecutive semifinals from Wimbledon 2006 to the 2007 French Open. She achieved these feats before reaching the age of 20 years and 82 days.

