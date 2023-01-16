Coco Gauff vs Emma Raducanu: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | Australian Open 2023, Round 2

Coco Gauff and Emma Raducanu are set for a highly anticipated second-round match at the 2023 Australian Open on Wednesday, January 18.

Gauff arrived in Melbourne in great form, having nabbed her third career title at the ASB Classic in Auckland. Her quest for a maiden Grand Slam title began against Katerina Siniakova, who's currently the top-ranked player in doubles.

Gauff won the first set with ease, but had to navigate troubled waters in the second set. Serving for the match at 5-4, she needed a total of seven match points to wrap up the proceedings, ultimately winning 6-1, 6-4.

Raducanu also started the year by competing in Auckland, but injured herself during her second-round match. There were some concerns regarding her fitness ahead of the season's first Grand Slam, but she started the tournament on a winning note. The young Brit dispatched Tamara Korpatsch 6-3, 6-2 in the first round.

The only time Raducanu failed to get past the opening hurdle of a Major was at last year's US Open. She was the defending champion back then but lost to Alize Cornet in the first round.

Gauff and Raducanu are two of the sport's brightest prospects, along with being highly popular as well. With both being quite close to each other in terms of age, this could be the start of a fierce and entertaining rivalry.

The two have never faced off before, so fans from all over the world will be tuning in for this eagerly awaited contest. Here are all the details regarding their upcoming showdown:

Coco Gauff vs Emma Raducanu match schedule

The match is set to take place on Wednesday, but the schedule for the day isn't out yet. The time will be updated when it's available.

Date: January 18, 2023.

Time: TBA.

Coco Gauff vs Emma Raducanu streaming details

Emma Raducanu at the 2023 Australian Open.

Viewers from the following countries can watch the match live on these respective channels and sites:

ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN 3, & ESPN+ - USA

TSN & RDS - Canada.

Eurosport - United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland.

Nine & Stan Sport - Australia.

beIN Sports - Middle East and North Africa.

SuperSport - Sub-Saharan Africa.

CCTV, iQIYI, GreatSports Media (Shanghai TV), Guangdong TV - China.

Eurosport - Europe.

WOWOW - Japan.

ESPN International - Latin and Central America, Mexico, and the Caribbean.

Sony Six, Sony Ten & Sony Liv - India.

For more information regarding the broadcast of the 2023 Australian Open, click here.

Rafael Nadal's outfit for Australian Open 2023 revealed

Poll : 0 votes