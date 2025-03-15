Coco Gauff vs Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic: $20M-worth ex-tennis pro makes bold predictions for who will end with most Slams

Tim Henman, a former World No. 4, recently made bold predictions for who will achieve the most number of Grand Slams in their career.

Ad

Henman is a former British player with a net worth of $20 million (via celebrity net worth). He was known for his serve-and-volley game style and for his grass-court abilities, having reached four Wimbledon semifinals. In a way, he revived British tennis in the 1990s and was a flag-bearer for the country's people. After retiring in 2007, Henman worked as a tennis commentator and remains an ambassador of the sport.

In a Sky Sports interview, Henman played the trendy winner stays, where he had to choose between men's and women’s players with the criteria of who will end up with the most number of Grand Slams. The first names which were thrown at him were the two Brits, Jack Draper and Emma Raducanu, Henman chose:

Ad

Trending

“Emma Raducanu”

The next player who was up against Raducanu was Coco Gauff, and he chose:

“Coco Gauff”

The American was then put up against Daniil Medvedev, and he chose the former without any hesitation.

Between the two Americans, Madison Keys and Gauff, Henman went with the youngster.

Coco Gauff was then paired up with the men’s World No. 1, Jannik Sinner, with Henman choosing:

“Jannik Sinner”

Then was the battle of two World No. 1s, Sinner vs Aryna Sabalenka. The Brit had a difficult time choosing, but eventually went with Sinner.

Ad

With choices getting tough, next up was Carlos Alcaraz.

“Carlos Alcaraz,” Henman said.

Another tough choice which the 50-year-old had to make was between Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek, but he stayed with the Spaniard.

The ultimate choice was between Alcaraz and 24-time Grand Slam champion, Novak Djokovic, Henman went with the 37-year-old veteran.

Hence, the final winner was Novak Djokovic. The Serb is already at the summit along with Margaret Court for most number of Grand Slams and at this age as well he is going strong and challenging all the young players with the best of his abilities, looking to add more Grand Slams to his tally.

Ad

Grand Slam tallies of Coco Gauff, Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz

Jannik Sinner (L) and Carlos Alcaraz (R) - Source: Getty

Coco Gauff, who recently turned 21, is a 2023 US Open champion. That is her only Grand Slam win, but she also reached the final of the 2022 French Open, losing to Iga Swiatek.

Ad

Jannik Sinner, the Italian World No. 1, has already won three Grand Slams. Being a hard court specialist, all his Grand Slams have come on hardcourts, two Australian Opens and one US Open.

Carlos Alcaraz, a four-time Grand Slam champion, is the youngest World No. 1 in the history of the sport. He has yet to win a Grand Slam in Australia, but has two Wimbledon titles, and the French Open and US Open to his name.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis