American tennis player Danielle Collins has not changed her mind about Novak Djokovic despite being found guilty of breaching COVID-19 protocols herself a few days ago. Collins was playing the World Team Tennis competition, but the organizers dismissed her after she left the state of West Virginia.

The American had attacked Novak Djokovic earlier in response to the 17-time Grand Slam calling the US Open COVID-19 protocols 'too extreme.' Collins had argued that most tennis players hadn't earned a single dollar during the lockdown period, and that Djokovic needed to think about others before worrying about the size of his entourage.

Many fans called out Collins' apparent hypocrisy when she herself failed to follow the safety guidelines imposed by the tournament she was playing in. But in an interview with the New York Times the American argued that her breach was unintentional, and that she stood by her earlier comments about Novak Djokovic.

I don’t feel it affects what I said about the US Open: Danielle Collins

Danielle Collins

World Team Tennis is a mixed-gender competition featuring nine teams. It is one of the most significant sports events to have resumed in the US after the COVID-19 break, and it has strict safety rules in place for all the participants.

But Orlando Storm player Danielle Collins broke one of the rules earlier this week by leaving the team's hotel without authorization. She justified her action by saying:

"There was a waiver that I signed that was specific to the safety protocols and practices that were to take place during World Team Tennis, and it didn't have any mention of not leaving the hotel," Collins said.

The American added that even though she had unwittingly broken a rule, her view on Novak Djokovic's US Open 2020 remarks had not changed.

"I don't feel I intentionally broke a rule so I don't feel it affects what I said about the US Open," she continued.

Advertisement

The chief executive of World Team Tennis, Carlos Silva, had clarified that the officials had organized two meetings to educate everyone involved. Silva said that the rules were made clear to everyone, but that Collins didn't try to harm anyone by breaking the rules.

"I don't think Danielle was trying to do anything bad, but it put us in a situation where you've got to uphold what you are trying to do here so we can keep the other 150 people here safe," Silva said.

Danielle Collins maintains that her dismissal from World Team Tennis does not undermine her message to Novak Djokovic. She says she simply was not aware that it was forbidden to leave the event hotel. Meanwhile, the WTT experiment continues without herhttps://t.co/NCk7Kb9oNL — Christopher Clarey (@christophclarey) July 23, 2020

Novak Djokovic gearing up for the hardcourt season, despite his earlier US Open concerns

Novak Djokovic has resumed his training sessions

While the tennis fraternity continues to talk about Novak Djokovic and his statements, the World No. 1 has been busy preparing himself for the upcoming hardcourt season. He will look to return to the tour in style by doing well at the Cincinnati Masters and US Open.

The 2020 Australian Open winner recently returned to his home in Marbella. Before that, he had been vacationing in Bosnia along with his family.

Even though Novak Djokovic had said earlier that the quarantine rules and mobility restrictions were uncomfortable, his hardcourt training sessions have almost confirmed that the Serb will visit the United States.