Novak Djokovic returns to Marbella to continue training amid tour suspension

Novak Djokovic's participation in the 2020 US Open has been the subject of much debate lately. Many believe that with a load of points to gain from the New York Slam and Roland Garros (scheduled in late September), the Serb shouldn't let go of the opportunity to catch up to Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Novak Djokovic had initially said he would go to Flushing Meadows only if the officials agreed to waive the quarantine requirement upon returning to Europe. That wish was fulfilled days later by the sports ministry of Spain.

Now that Novak Djokovic's condition has been approved, it looks almost confirmed that the World No. 1 will be traveling to New York. Djokovic has even been captured on video practicing on concrete to prepare for the medium-slow courts of the US Open.

Yesterday, Novak Djokovic arrived in Marbella, Spain to continue his training amid the ongoing coronavirus-enforced suspension of the tour.

Novak Djokovic joins his wife and kids at their Marbella home

Novak Djokovic had seemed on his way to another dominant season back in February, having won the 2020 Australian Open, the ATP Cup and the Dubai Open in succession. The Serb's momentum, however, was cut short when the COVID-19 pandemic brought the entire world to a standstill.

The entire tour was suspended in March, and the players were asked to observe quarantine in their homes. Novak Djokovic had enjoyed his quarantine with his family at their Marbella home, even as he continued to train.

Since then, a lot has happened in the tennis world. First, Novak Djokovic was spotted training at a local club in Spain during the lockdown, which was a direct violation of the lockdown guidelines put forward by the government.

Djokovic then got caught up in more controversy while organizing the Adria Tour - which ended up becoming a COVID-19 hotspot and led to the World No. 1 himself contracting the virus.

Novak Djokovic arrived in Marbella yesterday

Djokovic has since tried to put it all behind him, traveling to Bosnia & Herzegovina with his family to get some peace of mind. His wife Jelena and his children had gone from Bosnia to Marbella a few days ago, and now the World No. 1 has also joined them.

Novak Djokovic will be training at his Marbella home as he prepares for the resumption of the 2020 tour season. The Serb is also expected to make the final decision on his participation in the upcoming tournaments while at his Marbella home.