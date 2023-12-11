"Come back from where everything started" - Simona Halep fondly recalls French Open juniors triumph as she brings Paris vacation to end

Simona Halep recently recalled her only Grand Slam title at the junior level, the French Open in 2008.

Halep is currently serving a four-year ban from professional tennis due to violations of anti-doping policy. She has appealed the decision. While she awaits the progress on her complaint, Halep has been enjoying other aspects of her life and vacationed in Paris.

After concluding her trip to Paris, the former World No. 1 took to Instagram to pen a special message for the city where it all began. Halep posted a picture of herself against a backdrop of the scenic Parisian skyline and wrote:

"Ready to come back from where everything started. Roland Garros juniors 2008. Merci beaucoup (thank you so much) Paris."

Simona Halep was 16 years old when she played at the 2008 French Open junior. She was seeded No. 9 and defeated the likes of Jessica Moore, Ksenia Lykina, No. 2 seed Aranxta Rus and No. 10 seed and fellow Romanian Elena Bogdan en route to the title.

Since her junior title, Halep has become one of the most successful players on the WTA Tour. The 32-year-old is a two-time Grand Slam champion and has also won 32 titles on the WTA Tour.

Simona Halep appeals to have 4-year doping ban reduced

Simona Halep's career has come to a standstill after the ITIA (International Tennis Integrity Agency) earlier this year imposed a 48-month suspension on her for 'intentional' breaches of the sport's anti-doping programme. Halep has vehemently denied any transgressions and vowed to fight the ban.

She took steps in that direction and recently appealed the ITIA's decision with CAS (the Court of Arbitration for Sport) to get the four-year ban reduced. Her suspension commenced on October 7, 2022. Halep had tested positive for prohibited substance Roxadustat after the 2022 US Open, her last professional tournament.

The CAS officially responded to Halep's complaint, saying that the proceedings have begun. They have, however, refrained from providing any timeline as to when a decision might be taken, according to a press statement by the organization (as per X account Romanian Tennis).

"In her appeal to the CAS, the Athlete requests that the Challenged Decision be set aside and that her sanction be reduced. The CAS arbitration proceedings have commenced. In accordance with the Code of Sports-related Arbitration (the CAS Code), the arbitration rules governing CAS procedures, the parties are exchanging written submissions and the Panel of arbitrators that will decide the matter is being constituted."

"Once constituted, the Panel will issue procedural directions for the next phase of the procedure, including the holding of a hearing. Following the hearing, the Panel will deliberate and issue an Arbitral Award containing its decision and the grounds for it. At this time, it is not possible to indicate a time frame for the issuance of the decision," it was stated.

