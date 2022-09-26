Come and watch a game, if you have any doubts, ask Rafael Nadal - Toni Kroos invites Roger Federer to watch Real Madrid match at Santiago Bernabéu

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has sent an invitation to Roger Federer, who recently retired from the game, to come and watch one of Los Blancos' games in Madrid. Federer bid an emotional farewell on Friday night after playing his last competitive match partnering with Rafael Nadal against the American duo of Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe in a doubles tie at the Laver Cup on Friday.

Kroos, the German football team's midfielder, is hopeful that Federer will now have time to catch Real Madrid in action at the Santiago Bernabeu after having retired from the game. Kroos advised Roger to get in touch with his great friend Rafael Nadal if he has any doubts as the Spaniard is a huge fan of Real Madrid and never wants to miss even a single match of the Spanish giants.

The German also expressed his gratitude to Federer and congratulated him on a fantastic career.

"I just wanted to use the chance to say, Thank you. Thank you in the name of all of us. All of us means all the sports fans around the world for letting us enjoy your game, your magic for so many years," Kroos said in a video to Federer.

Kross continued to lavish praise on Federer for remaining down to earth despite achieving all the records in the book and stated that he was an excellent example for young athletes.

"Even for me, and I am doing a different sport, you have been a huge inspiration all these years, not only because of your sport, and your success but also for kind of person you are, you have always been so nice, so humble. I think there's no better example for young athletes. You can be really proud and I really hope you enjoy your retirement. Enjoy time with your wife and kids and all your family," he added,

"I hope you have the time now to visit me in Madrid. Come and watch a game, and if you have any doubts, ask your doubles partner, Rafael Nadal. He knows how good it is. Hope to see you soon," Kroos added.

"To commentate on some matches at Wimbledon would be great" - Roger Federer

The entire sports fraternity had poured in their wishes after Roger Federer played his swansong at the O2 Arena in London on Friday night. The likes of Lionel Messi, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and many tennis players had taken to social media to congratulate the 20-time Grand Slam champion.

Meanwhile, Roger Federer had earlier vowed that he will not be a "ghost" and will continue playing exhibition matches in the near future.

“I just wanted to let the fans know I won’t be a ghost,” he said in the press conference.

Roger Federer also teased a career in tennis commentary, adding that being able to commentate on matches during Wimbledon "would be great."

“I would like to keep doing exhibition matches and I know that I still have the chance to fill stadiums. It doesn’t always have to be 52,000 like in Cape Town,” he said while talking to BBC Breakfast.

“I never thought I would say this. But six months ago, I suddenly thought: commentating on tennis someday, who knows? Although I always said I would never do that. But to commentate on some matches at Wimbledon would be great.”

