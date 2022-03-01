"Comes with mixed emotions that it happens this week" - Daniil Medvedev on claiming the No. 1 spot

Daniil Medvedev recently climbed to the No. 1 spot on the rankings chart for the first time in his career. He achieved this feat after Novak Djokovic lost in the quarterfinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Medvedev took to Twitter on Monday to acknowledge his spectacular feat, saying it was a "huge honor" to occupy the top spot. However, the World No. 1 alluded to the fact that he is not overly jubilant about his achievements in light of the ongoing war between his nation and Ukraine.

"It’s a huge honor to take over this spot," Daniil Medvedev tweeted. "I’m sure everyone can understand it comes with mixed emotions that it happens this week."

Daniil Medvedev @DaniilMedwed It’s a huge honor to take over this spot. I’m sure everyone can understand it comes with mixed emotions that it happens this week. Thank you to my wife, team, sponsors, friends, & everyone that has helped along the way. It’s a long journey and I look forward to the years ahead It’s a huge honor to take over this spot. I’m sure everyone can understand it comes with mixed emotions that it happens this week. Thank you to my wife, team, sponsors, friends, & everyone that has helped along the way. It’s a long journey and I look forward to the years ahead https://t.co/YYGCHE4SBK

The Russian expressed his gratitude to all those who have stood by him throughout his journey as a tennis professional.

"Thank you to my wife, team, sponsors, friends, & everyone that has helped along the way," Medvedev added. "It’s a long journey and I look forward to the years ahead."

Medvedev is the 27th player to become World No. 1 in the ATP rankings. As things stand, he holds a 150-point lead over Djokovic, who has a good chance of returning to the top spot in March itself, provided he is not affected by further vaccine-related rules in Miami or Indian Wells.

The Russian himself awaits the decision of the organizers of Indian Wells regarding his participation in the event given his Russian nationality. There have been calls and suggestions that Russian athletes could be barred from events given Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

"Tennis sometimes is not that important," - Daniil Medvedev had said after confirming the top spot for himself last week

ATP Tour @atptour



You did it, congratulations 🥇



#ATPRankings "I am happy to reach No. 1. It was my goal since I was young and especially my goal in the latest times.” - @DaniilMedwed You did it, congratulations "I am happy to reach No. 1. It was my goal since I was young and especially my goal in the latest times.” - @DaniilMedwed You did it, congratulations 🙌🥇 #ATPRankings https://t.co/PLXHkGYSYS

Daniil Medvedev clinched the No.1 spot after beating Yoshihito Nishioka at the Acapulco Open after Novak Djokovic faced defeat to Jiri Vesely in Dubai.

Speaking to the press after beating the Japanese, the reigning US Open champion asserted how tennis should not hold much importance in light of the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war.

He further claimed that he was unaware that he would dislodge Djokovic from the top spot after the Serb's defeat against Vesely.

"Tennis sometimes is not that important, and definitely lot of feelings when I woke up... then Novak lost and before my match I didn't even know I was going to become No. 1 if he loses no matter what," the Russian said. "So then, a lot of messages, then I understood it is happening, more emotions... then finally most important state, you know, to try to win my match."

