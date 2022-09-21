"Commentating your matches has been a privilege, you are the most beautiful player I've ever seen on a tennis court" - John McEnroe heaps rich praise on Roger Federer 

John McEnroe and Bjorn Borg recently sat down with Eurosport to talk about the outgoing 20-time Grand Slam winner, Roger Federer. The two stalwarts of the sport are currently mentoring rival teams (Team World & Team Europe) at the 2022 Laver Cup in London, where the 'Swiss Maestro' plans to have a final showing.

McEnroe was unrestrained in expressing his admiration for Federer, emphasizing how commentating on the Swiss' matches was nothing short of a 'privilege'. He further highlighted the much-eulogized visual appeal of Federer's game style, before lauding his sheer love for the sport.

"You're obviously a class act," McEnroe said of Federer. "I've loved watching you play; commentating on your matches has been a privilege. You are the most beautiful player I've ever seen on a tennis court, I idolize Rod Laver so that tells you something. Thank you for everything you've done, that's all I can say. Your absolute love of the game rubs off on all of us. I got goosebumps just feeling that because it's been a pleasure watching you these last 20 years."

The legendary American reminisced about how one of his trips to Asia alongside Borg and Federer was a testament to the 41-year-old's devotion to tennis. McEnroe revealed that the trio were slated to travel to the continent on an exhibition tour that year, but Federer's recent run-in with sickness raised doubts about his participation.

To everyone's surprise, however, Roger Federer made it to the trip, citing his love for his fans as one of the key driving forces of his decision.

"My favorite tale was when Bjorn and I went to Asia with Roger on an exhibition tour and the week before at the ATP finals he got sick and wasn't able to finish the event," the American recalled. "We both thought he's going to pull out, but he played and he talked about how much he loved the traveling, the press conferences and just being around people."

John McEnroe admitted to being amazed at the 20-time Major winner's commitment to the tour after playing a full season that year.

"I'm like, 'This guy just played 40-45 weeks of a year, he's playing a couple meaningless exhibitions," McEnroe continued. "There was the absolute love of the game that made me feel like this guy's a super special person. I've obviously commentated and seen him play 500 times, but the week that we were together was really special."

"To be part of your history of tennis and to be your friend, I appreciate that very much" - Bjorn Borg on Roger Federer

Bjorn Borg speaking to Roger Federer at the 2017 Laver Cup

Team Europe captain Bjorn Borg also chimed in, emphasizing how the exhibition tour allowed him to strengthen his friendship with Roger Federer. The 11-time Major champion went on to congratulate the Swiss on his unprecedented legacy before conveying his best wishes.

"We definitely had a good time," Borg remarked. "To spend a little time, just to to understand him more, he is such a nice person but it was unbelievable."

"Roger, you're the best. To follow you, to be part of your history of tennis and Laver Cup; to be your friend, I appreciate that very much. Wish you the best of luck in the future," the Swede added.

The 2022 Laver Cup is scheduled to take place from September 23-25 and features a stunning line-up comprising of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray amongst others.

