"Concerned if Aryna Sabalenka's even going to get to QF" - Serena Williams' ex-coach criticizes World No. 1 ahead of her US Open title defense

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs criticized World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka's form ahead of the 2025 US Open. Sabalenka will commence her run at the tournament in the singles category on Sunday, August 24, at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City, USA.

Sabalenka has had a tough run at the Grand Slam titles this season. She suffered a heartbreaking loss in the French Open final against Coco Gauff 6–7(5–7), 6–2, 6–4. She was beaten by Amanda Anisimova 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 in the semi-finals on July 11, at the 2025 Wimbledon tournament. Williams' ex-coach Stubbs pointed out her inconsistent form in practice.

She highlighted that even in controlled conditions at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Sabalenka didn't seem in control of the shots. Although she praised the Belarusian's ability to produce remarkable shots suddenly, she showed concern about whether Sabalenka could even reach the quarterfinals.

"She have a mid-court forehand 20 ft long. I don't understand that how you can't, it's like she doesn't feel the ball, but when she's hitting it, amazing, then she can play six points and you are like 'Where did that come from?' She would ace you like three times in a tie break. (via The Rannae Stubbs Tennis Podcast)

Stubbs added:

"Its ups and downs for me with Sabalenka, that must, as a coach, I would be like absolutely...my sphincter would be so tight with her coach because no ball is regular and so I have been watching her for the last couple of weeks and I'm concerned if she's even going to get to the quarters with the way she is playing and if she does good luck"

Sabalenka will lock horns with Rebeka Masarova in the round of 128.

Serena Williams' ex-coach defends Aryna Sabalenka as the latter receives backlash for missing the Canadian Open

Aryna Sabalenka during Media Day at the US Open in New York City (Photo by Getty Images)

Aryna Sabalenka's decision to withdraw from the Canadian Open, citing fatigue after Wimbledon loss, received criticism from former Mauritian ATP player Kamil Patel, who said:

"This can't be true! So one of the highest paid athletes in the world with a team of physios, fitness trainers and coaches who plays best of 3, gets 2 days rest between matches in Slams, and M1000s, doesn't play doubles and still manages fatigue? The problem can't be the schedule."

However, the World No.1's decision was backed by Rennae Stubbs, who pointed out the biased remark, highlighting that multiple male players took the same decision.

"You clearly have a problem with women," Stubbs wrote. "I don’t see you complaining and going after all the men that pulled out of Canada. U seem very clear with your hate."

Aryna Sabalenka will vie at the US Open as defending champion, a feat she achieved against Jessica Pegula.

