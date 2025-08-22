Madison Keys, Taylor Townsend & co react to Jessica Pegula's ABBA song choice for US Open update; American counters with cheeky 'locker room' reply

Madison Keys, Taylor Townsend, and others recently expressed their amusement at Jessica Pegula's choice of song for sharing updates on the ongoing US Open. Pegula joined hands with Jack Draper to compete in the mixed doubles tournament at the US Open.They defeated the fan favourite pair, Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu, in the first round with a 4-2, 4-2 win. They continued their domination in the quarter-final round by squaring off against Daniil Medvedev and Mirra Andreeva with a smooth 4-1, 4-1 victory. However, their winning streak came to an end in the semifinal round. The pair was overpowered by No. 3 seeds Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud. As their quest for the US Open title came to an end, the American tennis player reflected on the thrilling week, writing:&quot;Had a blast this week playing mixed 🙌🏼@usopen.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHowever, what caught a few tennis players' attention was her choice of song for the post. Pegula added 'Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)' a song by the Swedish pop group ABBA. The post was followed by a series of cheeky comments by herself, Taylor Townsend, and Madison Keys. &quot;@haileybaptiste @tay_taytownsend can’t tell me this isn’t a banger low key&quot; - Pegula wrote, inviting the other two players to weigh in. To which Townsend teased, writing:&quot;I cannot confirm 😂.&quot; Keys agreed with Pegula and chimed in:&quot;It kinda… is vibes?&quot;Screenshot of the Instagram post's comment section.Later, Townsend came on board with the fellow tennis players, joining the team's mood.&quot;I’m down for the team! If this the vibe, let’s disco boogy🤣💃🏾🪩 ,&quot; Townsend added. &quot;Mamma Mia soundtrack will be blasting in the locker room&quot; - Pegula added. Screenshot of the Instagram post's comment section.A few more tennis players, including Anna Kalinskaya, Erin Routliffe, and Jennifer Brady, also reacted to Pegula's song choice, with the latter writing:&quot;Ohhhh?&quot;&quot;The song 😹😹,&quot; Kalinskaya quipped. &quot;Huge fan, never change 👏,&quot; Routliffe expressed. Screenshot of Instagram's comments section.Pegula has never been shy to show her diverse taste in song. She recently made a funny reference to rapper Wale. Jessica Pegula takes a swipe at the US Open over the lack of communication of the new format Jessica Pegula at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City (Photo by Getty Images)Jessica Pegula took a dig at the US Open tournament for failing to provide the players with the new format before announcing the mixed doubles partners. She further added that the tournament should have taken input from players. “We were like, Okay, you guys (US Open) just went rogue and changed the format and didn’t tell anybody. You just kind of did it,” Jessica Pegula said.“What do you even know? Did you talk to the players? Did you get their input about how it could be better? I think that’s just something that we as players are trying to work with them on, having that line of communication be a lot smoother.&quot; (via tennis.com)Following the conclusion of her mixed doubles quest, Jessica Pegula will now be seen starting her singles run against Mayar Sherif on Sunday, August 24, 2025.