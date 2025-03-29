Concerning scenes as Lyudmyla Kichenok shares heartbreaking news of house bombings in Ukraine

Lyudmyla Kichenok shared heartbreaking news of her former residence in the city of Dnipro of Ukraine being mass bombed by Russian drones on Friday, 28th March 2025. The mass attack set alight many big buildings, leading to four people being killed and around 21 being severely injured, as informed by the area's regional head (via BBC).

Ad

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has been one of the pressing issues that has taken the world by storm since February 2022 and has gone on to become one of the biggest humanitarian crises of all time. Right now, Russia holds control of over 20% of Ukrainian territory with attempts to spread its domination further over the country.

The two-time Grand Slam doubles champion shared the devastating information of the house she lived in being bombed on her Instagram stories as she was heartbroken to learn the disheartening condition of her homeland. A Ukrainian tennis media outlet took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the story along with additional images from the disaster site.

Ad

Trending

"A house where I lived in Dnipro was bombed tonight...A lot of injured people and we don't know yet how many dead..."- she wrote on her post.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Lyudmyla Kichenok has been a prominent doubles player, achieving a career-high doubles ranking of World No. 3, and has secured 11 WTA doubles titles till now. She also dedicated her 2023 Wimbledon mixed doubles title to the people back home who were going through distress.

Lyudmyla Kichenok dedicated her Grand Slam victory to her compatriots

Lyudmyla Kichenok with teammate Mate Pavic after winning the Wimbledon 2023 title- Source: Getty

Lyudmyla Kichenok made a heartwarming gesture as she dedicated her 2023 Wimbledon mixed doubles title to her fellow countrymen, as she believed it would inspire them in their fight for freedom. The 32-year-old paired up with Mate Pavic of Croatia and beat Xu Yifan of China and Joran Vliegen of Belgium 6-4, 6-7 (9), 6-3 in the finals of the tournament, as she won her first-ever major title.

Ad

At the post-match ceremony, she expressed how this win will hopefully encourage the people of Ukraine to keep their protest alive against the Russian invasion.

"I try to encourage the people in Ukraine with my performance. I hope it's going to help them a little bit because they are fighting for their freedom," she said (via Tennis.com).

Her compatriot, Elina Svitolina too had also shown solidarity with Ukraine on multiple occasions and was also seen protesting against Russia in the 2024 Wimbledon with a black ribbon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback