Concerning scenes as Novak Djokovic spotted with swollen eye ahead of Miami Open final

Novak Djokovic will compete for his 100th singles title when he takes on Jakub Mensik at the Miami Open final. However, there is a major concern for the Serb ahead of the match.

Djokovic has had an impressive run so far at the Masters 1000 event after enduring two successive opening-match defeats at the Qatar Open and the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. Seeded fourth, the Serb registered straight-set wins over Rinky Hijikata, Camilo Ugo Carabelli, 15th seed Lorenzo Musetti, 24th seed Sebastian Korda and 14th seed Grigor Dimitrov to reach his eighth final in Miami.

Here, he will take on Jakub Mensik, who has been arguably the tournament's surprise package. However, a concerning update has been shared on social media ahead of the final, as Djokovic was pictured with a swollen eye. The image was shared by one of ESPN's pages on X.

Novak Djokovic has already had a few fitness issues just three months into the 2025 season. The Serb was forced to withdraw from his Australian Open semifinal against Alexander Zverev due to a hamstring injury and not long after, he was seen limping while leaving Doha. Regarding the latter incident, Djokovic later clarified it was not an injury.

