"I hit myself badly" - Novak Djokovic issues clarification after misunderstanding over his "limping" airport exit in Doha

Novak Djokovic has issued clarification days after a video of him limping to the airport in Doha surfaced following his exit. The Serb noted that he’d bumped his ankle, which resulted in the hobbling.

Djokovic has arrived in Indian Wells for the 2025 BNP Paribas Open. His previous competitive appearance came at the Qatar Open, where he suffered a rare first-round loss to Matteo Berrettini, 7-6(4), 6-2.

Following the defeat, a video of him limping to the airport in Doha came to light, with many fans and experts alike suggesting that the Serb had yet to recover from his left hamstring tear that was responsible for his Australian Open mid-match retirement.

During his pre-tournament press conference at Indian Wells, though, Novak Djokovic declined the narrative, assuring that he was feeling “completely fine.”

"Yeah, I saw that (the video). No, it was something different, actually. It was not an injury," he said.

"The injury is behind me. I mean, hopefully. I haven't felt any problems prior to Doha, end of Doha tournament I felt completely fine, as I have felt in the lead-up to Indian Wells, my training weeks."

The 37-year-old revealed that he hurt his ankle while walking toward the airport, which caused the temporary discomfort.

"It was really awkward to see that video, because I arrived to the airport and I hit myself really badly as I was walking out, because it was very early, I think, 4:00 or 5:00 AM," he clarified.

He reiterated that his injury wasn’t connected to the tear he suffered in Melbourne.

"I was just limping because I hit myself badly in the ankle. That's all. It was just a hit. It was nothing else. But then people connected it to the injury and thought it was something escalating and coming back," he said.

Novak Djokovic’s Australian Open retirement was his second within a year at Grand Slams. At the 2024 French Open, the 24-time Major winner was forced to let go of his title defense after incurring a meniscus tear in his right knee.

Novak Djokovic ahead of Indian Wells campaign: "Let's see how far I can go"

The Serb pictured with Andy Murray (R) at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells - Image Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic, the Paris Olympic gold medalist, hasn’t won a single ATP title in 15 months. The Serb’s best result was reaching the final at the 2024 Shanghai Masters, where he was crushed by World No. 1 Jannik Sinner.

Despite his poor run of form, the Serb said he is optimistic about his campaign in Indian Wells.

"I'm feeling good. I really look forward coming to Indian Wells and Miami this year," he said in the afore mentioned press conference.

Djokovic is accompanied by his former rival Andy Murray, who assumed coaching duties before this year’s Australian Open. He indicated that he put together a successful training block with his team after his exit in Doha.

"I've done, I think, the right things in preparation. I've been playing some good tennis these days. So let's see. Let's see how far I can go."

Novak Djokovic is the sixth seed at Indian Wells. Following an opening-round bye, the Serb begins his campaign in the second round against lucky loser Botic van de Zandschulp, who overcame Nick Kyrgios in the opener.

