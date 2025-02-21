WATCH: Concerning scenes as Novak Djokovic's injury nightmare returns while Serb prepares to leave Doha 

Novak Djokovic was spotted limping into the Doha airport as he left the city after a disappointing campaign at the Qatar Open. The Serb was ousted in the first round of the ATP 500 event by Matteo Berrettini.

On Friday, February 21, Djokovic was spotted leaving Doha as he headed to the Hamad International Airport. In a video recorded by AS, later shared on X, the 3s-year-old is spotted limping concerningly.

Djokovic has had several injury concerns over the past few months with the latest one coming at the Australian Open. He took multiple medical timeouts during the Grand Slam and even faced criticism for it despite retiring mid-match in his semifinal against Alexander Zverev.

The World No. 7 received slack from many fans and tennis personalities who believed he was not as seriously injured as he showed to be. However, he even took to social media later to reveal an MRI scan of his leg to reveal the severity of his injury.

Following the abrupt end to his first Grand Slam of the season, Djokovic took to the courts in Qatar. He faced Matteo Berrettini in the first round and the Italian triumphed 7-6, 6-2.

The Serb, however, also played doubles at the ATP 500 event with Fernando Verdasco, who was playing his final tournament. They defeated the pair of Karen Khachanov and Alexander Bublik 6-1, 6-1 in the first round before falling to second seeds Henry Patten and Harri Heliövaara in the quarterfinals.

Novak Djokovic denied having any 'pain or discomfort' in loss against Matteo Berrettini at Qatar Open

Novak Djokovic at the ATP Qatar ExxonMobil Open Round Of 32 - Source: Getty

During his post-match interview after the loss against Matteo Berrettini, Novak Djokovic claimed he had no injury concerns.

"I didn’t have any pain or discomfort in that sense. I was outplayed by just a better player today," Djokovic said. "Yes, I wasn’t at my desired level, and it could be that I’m still not moving the way I want to move, but, I mean, I played without pain, so there is no excuse in that."

"He was just the better player. I think he played a masterclass match, to be honest, tactically, and served very well, so just a very deserved win from his side," he added.

Djokovic is next expected to play at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, a tournament he has won five times. The 37-year-old competed at the Masters 1000 event last year and reached the third round before losing to Luca Nardi.

